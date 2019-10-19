“Million Dollar Listing” is a popular television program that showcases some of the nation’s most beautiful homes in Manhattan, New York and on the west coast. Brokers host amazing events and one gets an inside view of some of the country’s most fabulous properties.
Last week, Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty and Porsche of Charleston collaborated to host its own very special event. “Million Dollar Listing” Charleston style most assuredly held its own.
The setting was spectacular. The event was Lowcountry luxurious.
Coinciding with the first-ever-seen release of the new Porsche 911 model, the home at 2170 Wappoo Hall Road made a grand impression, as did the incredible automobile.
The home, the Porsches, the landscape
Located in Riverland Terrace on James Island, the 4,000 square-foot Mediterranean-style waterfront estate sits on a 1.6 acre lot. A separate 1,000 square foot guest home with sauna room and marbled and tiled bath sits next to the home.
Walking through the massive wrought-iron gates to the home was like entering a Hollywood movie set – as if the scene, lighting and “stars” of it, were ready and picture perfect. Various Porsches – the GT3, 911, Panamera and Macan — were scattered on its beautifully manicured front lawn. Oak trees towered over them. The sun was beginning to set and event staff welcomed guests with champagne or 12-year-old scotch cocktails. Some attendees parked outside the gates while others pulled up along the circular driveway and took advantage of valet parking.
The red carpet was rolled out for luxury sports car enthusiasts and purveyors of fine real estate, and the crowd was large and festive.
“It was a very special evening and we were excited to collaborate with Porsche of Charleston to provide a spectacular venue for the release of their newly anticipated 911 Model,” said Middleton Rutledge of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty and the listing agent for the property. “Both Porsche of Charleston and Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty of Charleston are well known and widely respected local companies who share many of the same clientele.”
The custom home was constructed in 2012 and appeared as if it had been there indefinitely. The character and presence of the home – from its terra-cotta colored tiled downstairs to its reclaimed wood floors upstairs to the custom-made roof tiles from South America – one feels a sense of timeless, refined elegance.
In the backyard, a three-piece band played music on the fixed dock. Three areas of hors d’oeuvres, seafood and cocktails gave guests the opportunity to mingle and view the home and grounds while taking in the magnificent sunset off Elliott Cut. A vintage 1969 Porsche occupied a space in the yard while the covered new one took its place next to it.
At 7 p.m., the 911 Porsche was revealed with much aplomb. The 8th generation Porsche, first introduced here at this event in Charleston, was sleek, black and beautiful.
“This is the beginning of the all the heritage and lineage of all the cars that are to come,” said Tommy Baker, Owner and President of Baker Motor Company, Porsche of Charleston. “One of the greatest privileges of my life was to build the new facility which makes my second Porsche dealership and to celebrate that with our clients and the future of the Porsche franchises, especially in Charleston, is phenomenal. This event was the perfect venue to reveal this Porsche, based on what we have here and the crowd – this magnificent home from Sotheby’s and Mr. Rutledge and his team – it’s extraordinary. This is typical Charleston. It’s what we do.”
The home is the very definition of Charleston elegance with just the right amount of old-world charm. Incorporating modern design such as surround sound built in throughout the home, hurricane rated windows, Ipe decking and automated gate with intercom, it’s not just beautiful, it’s energy efficient 21st century living in one of the most picturesque places in the Lowcountry.
Designed to fit on the exact foundation as the original 1949 Jantzen family dwelling, the live towering oaks and much of the foliage and flora are original from that time period. The brick patios, interior door and other finishes were salvaged from the original home. The entrance of the home is impressive – staircases on either side go up and down to and from the second floor. Creamy white plaster walls, curved doorways and sliding doors make appearances throughout. Windows are black rimmed. French doors are black and abundant light and views of the grounds are everywhere – from the sitting rooms, bedrooms, kitchen and generous garden/sunroom downstairs with Philippine marble and reclaimed timbers -- to the spaces upstairs. The master bedroom is upstairs which allows it one of the best views of Elliot Cut.
The gourmet kitchen has a six burner stove, two Bosch dishwashers, Sub Zero refrigerator, leathered granite countertops and butcher block island. Downstairs, next to an office area is a 1,700 bottle wine room. Three wood-burning fireplaces, including one outside, and a saline pool and spa complete this one-of-a-kind home.
“In light of the Porsche event, the owners of 2170 Wappoo Hall Rd. have decided to give away a free 2019 Porsche Cayenne with an acceptable offer on their home in the next 30 days," said Rutledge.
As of October 16, 2019, the list price of the home at 2170 Wappoo Hall Road was $3.495 million.
To read more about the new 2020 Porsche 911, go to www.PorscheCharleston.com.
To learn more about 2170 Wappoo Hall Rd, go to www.2170WappooHall.com.
