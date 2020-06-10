Mercedes-Benz Vans vendor files plans for 21-acre tract near Charleston

An Illinois-based automotive business with a presence in the Charleston region has filed development plans for a tract it bought this year in Berkeley County for a venture code-named "Project Maverick."

Knapheide Manufacturing Co., which customizes Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans at a plant next to the carmaker's Charleston County campus, paid $1.45 million for 21 acres on U.S. Highway 52 across from Foxbank Plantation earlier this year.

The wooded parcel sits just north of Sea Fox Boat Co.'s manufacturing operation and borders a CSX Railroad line to the east.

It's unclear whether the new building is an expansion or relocation for Knapheide.

A company representative declined to comment about plans for the site. Berkeley County's interim economic development director, Kristen Lanier, said she was under a confidentiality agreement that prevented her from discussing the deal.

Plans filed with state environmental regulators last week show a 54,600-square-foot building that would accommodate 20 employees. The project would require about half an acre of wetlands to be filled.

The site will include offices, a rail crane, paint and paint-preparation areas, mechanics and assembly areas, parts storage, a warehouse and outdoor storage area. More than six acres would be used for vehicle storage.

The 172-year-old Knapheide is based in Quincy, Ill. It announced its entry into the Charleston area in 2017, when it took over the the former Streit USA armored vehicle plant that Mercedes-Benz bought the previous year.

Upfitters typically install custom parts in vehicles, such as shelving, racks, special seating and other optional equipment.

Knapheide's purchase on Highway 52 comes as development in the area accelerated in recent years.

The site is just north of Cypress Gardens Road, where gas stations, a car dealer, fast-food restaurants and a telecommunications company have set up shop.

Thousands of new homes are on the way as well near Cypress Gardens Road in the Foxbank, Fairmont North and Matthews Strawberry developments.

Florida-based Publix supermarket chain also recently announced it will anchor a new shopping center just south of Cypress Gardens Road.