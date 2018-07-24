New Home Closings by County
(Jan. 1-June 30 2018)
Berkeley - 896
Charleston - 813
Dorchester - 448
Source: Real Estate Information Service Inc.
Charleston Area New Home Closings
(by neighborhood Jan. 1-June 30, 2018 - 13 of 20 largest are in Berkeley, Dorchester counties)
1 - Cane Bay Plantation, 226 closings, $310,421 average price, Berkeley County
2 - Nexton, 96 closings, $342,245 average price, Berkeley County
3 - Spring Grove Plantation, 82 closings, $263,664 average price, Berkeley County
4 - Coosaw Preserve, 74 closings, $309,260 average price, Dorchester County
5 - Oyster Point, 68 closings, $588,233 average price, Charleston County
6 - Moss Grove Plantation, 61 closings, $230,865 average price, Berkeley County
7 - Carolina Bay, 56 closings, $359,957 average price, Charleston County
8 - Foxbank Plantation, 53 closings, $279,577 average price, Berkeley County
9 - McKewn, 53 closings, $259,831 average price, Dorchester County
10 - Park West, 53 closings, $450,292 average price, Charleston County
11 - The Ponds, 50 closings, $361,973 average price, Dorchester County
12 - Hunters Bend, 49 closings, $247,137 average price, Berkeley County
13 - Oakfield, 48 closings, $347,917 average price, Charleston County
14 - Carrington Chase, 44 closings, $194,227 average price, Dorchester County
15 - Summers Corner, 38 closings, $388,124 average price, Dorchester County
16 - Dunes West, 34 closings, $546,414 average price, Charleston County
17 - Stonoview, 34 closings, $433,252 average price, Charleston County
18 - Carolina Park, 33 closings, $610,607 average price, Charleston County
19 - Lakeview Commons, 33 closings, $157,407 average price, Berkeley County
20 - Medway Landing, 32 closings, $252,032 average price, Berkeley County
Source: Real Estate Information Service Inc.