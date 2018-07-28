Mid-year comparisons
(first half 2018 to first half of 2017)
Source: Charleston Trident Association of Realtors
Closed sales
(Completed transactions in a given month)
Jan. 2018 - 1,120 Jan. 2017 - 1,033 +8.4 precent
Feb. 2018 - 1,131 Feb. 2017 - 1,277 -11.4 percent
March 2018 - 1,714 March 2017 - 1,670 +2.6 percent
April 2018 - 1,635 April 2017 - 1,529 +6.9 percent
May 2018 - 1,828 May 2017 - 1,813 +0.8 percent
June 2018 - 1,927 June 2017 - 2,003 -3.8 percent
Year to date: 2016 - 8,705 +9.5 percent; 2017 - 9,325 +7.1 percent; 2018 - 9,355 +0.3 percent.
Days on market
(Average number of days between when a property is listed and an offer accepted)
Jan. 2018 - 63 Jan. 2017 - 65 -3.1 percent
Feb. 2018 - 60 Feb. 2017 - 69 -13.0 percent
March 2018 - 60 March 2017 - 62 -3.2 percent
April 2018 - 54 April 2017 - 55 -1.8 percent
May 2018 - 48 May 2017 - 54 -11.1 percent
June 2018 - 49 June 2017 - 48 +2.1 percent
Year to date: 2016 - 62 -3.1 percent; 2017 - 58 -6.5 percent; 2018 - 55 -5.2 percent.
Median Sales Price
(Midpoint price of all sales in a given month)
Jan. 2018 - $258,000 Jan. 2017 - $239,900 +7.5 percent
Feb. 2018 - $257,580 Feb. 2017 - $241,000 +6.9 percent
March 2018 - $260,000 March 2017 - $246,000 +5.7 percent
April 2018 - $270,000 April 2017 - $247,000 +9.3 percent
May 2018 - $273,665 May 2017 - $259,900 +5.3 percent
June 2018 - $270,000 June 2017 - $260,000 +3.8 percent
Year to date: 2016 - $238,615 +6.1 percent; 2017 - $250,000 +4.8 percent; 2018 - $265,000 +6.0 percent.
Housing Affordability Index
(Represents the percentage of a median household income necessary to qualify for a median priced home under prevailing interest rates)
Jan. 2018 - 109 Jan. 2017 - 117 -6.8 percent
Feb. 2018 - 109 Feb. 2017 - 117 -6.8 percent
March 2018 - 108 March 2017 - 114 -5.3 percent
April 2018 - 104 April 2017 - 114 -8.8 percent
May 2018 - 103 May 2017 - 108 -4.6 percent
June 2018 - 104 June 2017 - 108 -3.7 percent
Year to date: 2016 - 127 -2.3 percent; 2017 - 113 -11.0 percent; 2018 - 106 -6.2 percent.
Months Supply of Inventory
(Inventory — available properties in active status for sale; divided by average monthly pending sales — those with accepted offers — for past year)
Jan. 2018 - 3.5 Jan. 2017 - 3.6 -2.8 percent
Feb. 2018 - 3.6 Feb. 2017 - 3.7 -2.7 percent
March 2018 - 3.7 March 2017 - 3.9 -5.1 percent
April 2018 - 3.6 April 2017 - 3.9 -7.7 percent
May 2018 - 3.5 May 2017 - 3.9 -10.3 percent
June 2018 - 3.4 June 2017 - 4.0 -15.0 percent
Year to date: 2016 - 4.4 -17.0 percent; 2017 - 4.0 -9.1 percent; 2018 - 3.4 -15.0 percent.