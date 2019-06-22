“This home is a top-floor end unit that offers an open floor plan, spacious porches, wood floors and unparalleled views that no unit in the community offers,” said Raina Rubin of Carolina One Real Estate.
Aptly named within the Sunset Building, 117 Mariners Cay is in the gated community of Mariners Cay, located at the eastern end of Folly Beach. Those expansive outdoor spaces invite the outdoors in and one can soak up the serene South Carolina sunsets from its porches. Access to them is from both the living area and master bedroom, with views of the Folly River, the wetlands and wildlife.
No stairs to climb to this island paradise, asan elevator carries one up to the home on the top floor.
Interior
The condo has been well cared and its immaculate condition is move-in ready. Though not updated recently, the bones of the condo are such that a buyer can make it their own easily. The open layout with large windows and sliders let the light in and the kitchen, adjacent to the living area, seems much larger than the unit’s total 1,200 square feet. The main access to the porch is off the living room and the space lends itself to entertaining or just relaxing while experiencing ocean breezes from the other end of the island.
A wood-burning fireplace in the living room is perfect for cozy, cooler nights on Folly Beach and the kitchen has a bar with ample room for seating. There’s also a space perfect for dining between the kitchen and living space.
The original hardwood flooring is in pristine condition and runs through the common spaces. Ceiling fans throughout the unit help move the marsh and oceans breezes in and out of the unit, a cost-saver for the humid summer months.
The three bedrooms are sizable, with the master carpeted, and with its own bathroom. A private outdoor space off the master is the perfect spot to enjoy a morning cup of coffee while observing picture-perfect marsh views and the Folly River.
Amenities and location, location, location
“The community has fabulous amenities, including a pool, clubhouse and tennis courts,” said Rubin. “Its location on Folly Beach, commonly referred to by the locals as ‘The Edge of America,’ is nestled between the Folly River and the Atlantic Ocean.”
In addition, a resident can walk to all of Folly Beach’s eclectic shops, eateries and of course, the beach. The area got its name, “The Edge of America,” from two local surf shop owners. The name stuck and the area is officially trademarked as such. Locals, surfers and visitors flock to Folly Beach because of its playful vibe, friendly community and the Folly Beach Pier. Downtown Charleston and James Island’s unique selection of shopping and dining in South Windermere’s Shopping Center is a 15-minute drive.
“This home is the perfect place to call home if you’re thinking of downsizing to an area with a laid-back lifestyle,” said Rubin. “This condo offers you the rare chance to have the best of both worlds – beach life and downtown – with the most expansive view in the community.”
As of June 19, 2019, the list price for the fully furnished unit at 117 Mariners Cay was $440,000.00.
***
AGENT SPOTLIGHT:
Raina Rubin
The Raina Rubin Group,Carolina One Real Estate
843-991-1311