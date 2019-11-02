A newly completed apartment complex near Summerville sold in late October for $66 million, or just over $200,000 a key.

Tampa-based American Landmark Apartments bought the 329-unit Alta Brighton Park development in Nexton near Summerville from Wood Partners of Atlanta.

The 15-acre complex at 115 Great Lawn Drive has been renamed Elevate at Brighton Park and will undergo a mild $800,000 overhaul.

Planned improvements include Wi-Fi thermostats, electronic smart locks, master closet organizers and frame bath mirrors. Community upgrades will include added pool furniture, dog park agility equipment and landscaping beautification.

Built this year, the complex offers one- to three-bedroom units with rents ranging from $1,150 to more than $2,330. Elevate includes a saltwater pool, lounge area with grills, 24-hour fitness studio and a clubhouse.

The acquisition is Landmark's second in the Charleston market. Last year, it bought the 240-unit Arbor Village at 10825 Dorchester Road south of Summerville for $35.4 million, or $147,500 per door.

New apartments

Around the corner from Elevate, The Spectrum Companies of Charlotte has begun development on 345 multifamily units on Nexton Parkway at Sigma Drive, just off Interstate 26.

Jacksonville-based Live Oak Contracting is building five apartment buildings, two townhouses, a clubhouse and pool.

A Spectrum affiliate paid $6.75 million for the 15.5-acre tract in May. Completion is expected in spring 2021.

Also in the multifamily realm, a city of Charleston panel will consider conceptual approval Monday of a new 264-unit apartment complex on Johns Island.

A representative of the property on Maybank Highway at Fenwick Hall Allee will ask the Design Review Board to consider a new three-story, multifamily development in nine buildings.

The 24-acre property, just across the Stono River bridge next to a Food Lion-anchored shopping center, is owned by a 1776 LLC and is near Fenwick Hall Plantation.

New townhomes

A new 47-unit townhome enclave is launching in Mount Pleasant.

John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, part of the Pulte Group, is offering Marsh Cove at Dunes West Golf and River Club. Prices start at $337,900.

Featuring a dog park and fire-pit gathering spot, the community offers residences starting at 1,900 square feet.

The Wando and Ashley designer-decorated models are available to tour daily at 2301 Braided Lane in Mount Pleasant.

The townhomes feature shiplap walls, owner's entry drop zone for groceries and backpacks, modern kitchen and two-car garages with extra storage space.

Residences offer three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths within the 4,500-acre gated Dunes West community.

Three townhomes are now available, including the Wando with double front porches and an upstairs owner’s suite that includes a spa-sized shower and large walk-in closet. Buyers can choose to add a sunroom or screened porch.

New homes

The first 10 lots in a new 90-home addition in a gated golf community south of Charleston have been released through Pulte Homes.

Prices for the new houses in the Reserve at Stono Ferry start at about $290,000. Located on Stono Links Drive, they will come in four designs, featuring two to five bedrooms, two to three baths and two-car garages. Sizes range from 1,656 square feet to 1,961 square feet.

Also, a new 30-site, infill home development is rising in one of Mount Pleasant's more established communities.

Brightwater Homes is offering home sites in Snee Farm Village off Club Drive in Snee Farm with prices starting in the high $600,000 range.

The community, marketed by Beach Residential, is close to Snee Farm Country Club, where membership includes tennis, gym access, fitness programs, pools, dining, year-round golf and other events.