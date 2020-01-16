Another new luxury apartment development is on the way to downtown Charleston.

Under a tent on a paved parcel, Nashville-based Southern Land Co. formally announced work will begin in about a month on the $80 million Society at Laurens project in one five-story and two four-story buildings across two blocks near Gadsdenboro Park.

The 148-unit project is the Nashville developer’s first undertaking in the Charleston market and in South Carolina. It will be constructed between Society and George streets — the site of the former Vegetable Bin and other small businesses — with Laurens Street as the dividing line.

Southern Land paid about $5.3 million last year for the two parcels, which total nearly 2 acres, according to Charleston County land records.

The property is just north of the Harris Teeter supermarket off East Bay Street. That puts it within walking distance of the Gaillard Center, and not far from the future International African American Museum being built on the waterfront off Concord Street.

"This is a great site," said Michael McNally, senior vice president of Southern Land Co. "It's walkable to everything."

Rental rates on the studio to three-bedroom units, ranging from 500 square feet to 2,500 square feet, are expected to be comparable to The Guild apartments in Courier Square, which start at about $1,700, McNally said.

As part of the development, the company opted to pay the city a fee rather than provide affordable housing units. The firm paid more than $500,000, according to McNally.

The project has been in the works for quite some time.

McNally's first email on the development dates back to August 2016, when several small businesses operated on the site and bordering residents in Ansonborough were asked to weigh in.

"It's always great to be transparent," said Angela Drake, a past president of the Historic Ansonborough Neighborhood Association. The 150-household community sits across East Bay Street from the project site.

"Ansonborough is so small, and they are so close," Drake said. "We worked with them on the height, scale and mass of the project. It is important to maintain the historic fabric of the neighborhood."

The development follows the announcement last week that Ohio-based Lifestyle Communities will begin construction in about 60 days on a $120 million, nine-story LC Line Street Apartments with 293 units at the gateway entrance to Charleston where Interstate 26 terminates at Meeting Street.

Mayor John Tecklenburg acknowledged the pace of development in the rapidly growing Charleston region "has been an issue," but he also said Southern Land Co. was deliberative in its approach from the outset.

"I felt y'all would do an an excellent job and create a really handsome product," he said during the ceremony.

The project may not be the only one for the developer in the Charleston area.

"We love this market," said Brian Newell, president and chief operating officer of Southern Land Co. "We are actively looking in the Charleston area for the next development."

Southern Land Co. tends to become involved in the communities where it builds, and it held true to that conviction Thursday.

As part of the ceremonial ground-breaking, the developer donated $7,500 each to the Gibbes Museum of Art and the city's Homeless to Hope Fund.