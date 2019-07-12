Charleston's upper peninsula continues to evolve with new developments and soon will include a five-story office building and four-level parking deck in a $35 million venture.
Charlotte-based developer White Point Partners is expected to launch its Belvidere project in a few weeks near the US Foods Chef'Store on upper Meeting Street.
The developer paid $3.425 million for the 4.5-acre site in June, according to Charleston County land records.
Frampton Construction Co. of Charleston will build the 112,635-square-foot, speculative office building and the 125,748-square-foot parking deck with 300 spaces at Meeting Street and Algonquin Road. Limited surface parking will be available along the side of the office building as well.
The first floor of the office structure will be set aside for a restaurant and coffee shop.
A bike rental facility will be set up at the base of the parking deck, and the space between the building and parking garage will be a public park featuring extensive landscaping, a ping pong area, putting green and outdoor seating.
The office building will be constructed of structural steel with exterior finishes of glass, brick, stucco, metal panels and canopies. The parking deck will be built with pre-cast concrete and will feature multi-colored mesh panels on the two visible sides.
“We are excited to bring an office project of this size to the upper peninsula and look forward to working with Frampton, ... (and others) on this development,” said Jay Levell, co-founder of White Point Partners. “The Belvidere will be a great complement to existing uses in the area like the Chef'Store, Munkle Brewing and Workshop.”
Additional partners on the project include McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture, Hoyt & Berenyi civil engineers, and WGPM Inc. structural engineers.
"We’re excited to move from preconstruction to the construction phase, knowing how the structure will transform the upper peninsula skyline and serve as both a focal point and catalyst for future development in the area," said Phillip Marino, senior preconstruction manager with Frampton Construction.
Construction is expected to be completed by late summer or early fall of next year.
JLL will serve as the leasing agent for the office space.