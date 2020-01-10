A blighted block at a key Charleston intersection is about to undergo a massive overhaul.

Columbus, Ohio-based Lifestyle Communities plans to start construction in about 60 days on a $120 million apartment project with 293 units called LC Line Street at the Interstate 26 off-ramp onto Meeting Street.

Construction of the nine-story building on the block bound by Line, Meeting and Sheppard streets and the future Lowcountry LowLine linear park along an old railroad right-of-way is expected to wrap up in 2022.

That's when a second phase just west of the LowLine will get underway, according to Rob Zelina, senior vice president at Lifestyle Communities.

Last month, the developer bought the less-than-acre parcel between the old rail line and Barsa restaurant for $8.1 million from Norfolk Southern Railway. The scope of the second phase has not been determined, but it could rise seven to nine stories and include another 250 units, Zelina said.

Altogether, Lifestyle Communities paid $22 million for the entire development site, including a few small lots on the south side of Line Street backing up to the The Guild apartment building. That property is owned by the parent company of The Post and Courier.

Recently erected orange barricades and chain-link fencing foretell the movement of dilapidated and abandoned homes on the property closer to the corner of Line and Meeting street in what will be called The Enclave, Zelina said.

Their redevelopment will become the focal point of the apartment community and include a Lifestyle Communities-branded eclectic American restaurant called The Goat, a leasing office and 18 studio apartment units.

The 4,300-square-foot restaurant, part of the developer's projects in other cities, has proven to be a social gathering spot for apartment residents and the larger community.

"It draws people out of their units to come to the community center," he said.

The antebellum smokestack at the center of what was a mini-storage facility will be retained, and a historic train shed will be converted into 18 loft-style apartments. Part of the shed facing Line Street will be offered for commercial space such as a restaurant.

In all, about 22,000 square feet of commercial space is included in the first phase, where close to 100 new jobs will be created between commercial businesses and the developer's employees.

The bulk of the rental units, constructed in the center of the development, will be built above a parking garage. Rental rates have not been established, but Zelina said they will be comparable to neighboring developments such as The Guild.

In stark contrast to the weathered structures bordering the property now, the new apartment development will stand between the impressive new headquarters of Greystar Real Estate Partners to the south and the modern-brick Five Eleven Meeting Apartments to the north on Meeting Street.

Plans presented to the city in 2018 depicted a collection of different architecturally styled buildings that would greet travelers to the city coming off of Interstate 26 instead of the decaying homes along a desolate stretch where the old Cooper River bridge ramps touched down on the peninsula.

"It's going to look and feel like it's been part of the Charleston community for centuries," Zelina said of the refurbished homes sitting next to the new mid-rise apartment community. "It's important for us to maintain the architectural feel of the community."

Zelina hopes the project won't be the company's first for the Charleston area and it intends to have a presence in Charleston for the long haul and not flip the apartments after they are completed.

"We are committing to Charleston for the next 25 to 30 years," he said.

The company hopes to build between 2,500 and 3,000 units over the next five years in the region, with the downtown project as the core regional office.

He noted Charleston stands out from other East Coast cities because of its historic preservation efforts, and that can be used to the company's benefit.

"It does take a little bit of effort to build in Charleston, and we like that," Zelina said. "At the end of the day it can limit supply and competition."

Besides its home base of Columbus, Lifestyle Communities also operates in Nashville; Louisville, Ky.; and the Raleigh-Durham, N.C. area. It will soon begin development in Austin, Texas, and has Denver in its sights for future development, according to its website.