A Sullivan's Island contractor has been selected to build a new 54-unit luxury condominium project near Charleston with prices starting just below $1 million.
Brown-Glaws Construction will build the The Landing at St. Johns Yacht Harbor on the Stono River between James and Johns islands, according to real estate developer IBG Partners.
Daniel Ravenel Sotheby’s International Realty is the exclusive listing broker for the development near Headquarters Island.
“We are impressed by and excited about the build," said Cameron Glaws of Brown-Glaws. "IBG Partners invited us in during the design phase, which has produced plans that exceed expectations for coastal durability and modern comforts and conveniences."
Architect Bello Garris designed the community in nine, four-story buildings, with each residence having waterfront views.
Residences, offering 1,800 square feet of indoor living area and 180 square feet of covered outdoor space, will sit atop a secured parking garage, with two assigned parking spaces and private storage for each unit.
Each unit includes three bedrooms, two and a half baths, 10-foot ceilings, open great room, gourmet kitchen with white quartz counter tops, luxury appliances and Carrera marble bathrooms.
Introductory pricing for Building One is starting at $925,000 with a $15,000 buyer incentive toward the purchase of a boat slip with a condominium. Boat slips for condo purchasers range from 30 feet to 78 feet with prices for wet slips starting at $38,000 and lift slips starting at $75,000 before incentives.
“This project will establish a new level for waterfront living in the Lowcountry with quick access by boat or car to downtown Charleston, area beaches, waterfront dining, and award-winning golf courses," said Dan Ravenel.
Coming to Carnes
A builder that was acquired by one of billionaire Warren Buffett's businesses last year has snapped up nearly 103 acres in the Carnes Crossroads development in Berkeley County
Mungo Homes paid $4.536 million for the tract. The seller was an affiliate of the Daniel Island Co.
Mungo plans to build about 250 homes on the property, according to Lee McLeod, president of its coastal division.
The builder was founded in the Midlands in 1954. A subsidiary of Clayton Home Building Group, which is part of Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway empire, bought the business in December for undisclosed terms.
The 2,300-acre site will one day house about 4,500 homes. Roper Hospital's new 50-bed facility will open later this year on the edge of the housing development.
New townhomes
A new Pulte-built townhome community is coming to Charleston.
Marshside Towns at Carolina Bay in West Ashley will offer 41 two- and three-story townhomes with prices starting in the high $200,000 range. The development is next to protected wetlands.
A 2,102-square-foot model home can be found at 2317 Watchtower Lane. It features an open floor plan with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. Each townhome comes with a one-car garage.
“We are seeing interest from home buyers who are looking for a low-maintenance lifestyle without sacrificing the space, quality and high-end finishes you’d expect with a brand new home,” said Pulte general sales manager Jacob Reynolds.
Also, in Mount Pleasant, homebuilder Lennar recently paid $5.65 million for just over six acres on Midtown Avenue near Hungryneck Boulevard. An affiliate of developer Anthony McAlister previously owned the land.
By summer 2020, Lennar plans to build 70 luxury townhomes priced in the mid-$500,000 range, according to Jason Byham, Lennar's Charleston division president.
Self-storage stuff
An affiliate of a Pennsylvania-based real estate firm now owns a Berkeley County storage facility.
The Monster Self Storage site at 1176 Clements Ferry Road in Wando recently sold for $9.18 million. An affiliate of City Line Capital, a Philadelphia-area firm that focuses on acquiring and managing storage properties across the U.S., recently bought three parcels making up the 18.4-acre site from Clements Ferry Road Storage LLC and MP Storage LLC.
Va. acquisition
A Mount Pleasant real estate firm is now the owner of a retail center in Virginia's capital city.
Ziff Properties recently bought the 114,347-square-foot Stony Point Shopping Center in Richmond's historic Bon Air community. The site includes a 40,060-square-foot former grocery store, which Ziff hopes to lease or redevelop soon. Commercial real estate firm Cushman|Wakefield Thalhimer will handle leasing while Ziff will manage the site.
“For some time now, we have been searching for the right entry into the Richmond market," said Gordon Valentine, assistant director of acquisitions for Ziff. "We are excited about the opportunity to work with local businesses as we continue to enhance Stony Point Shopping Center.”