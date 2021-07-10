Luxury oceanfront Kiawah condos nearly sell out 1st phase; remaining units start at $5.9M

The first phase of a new condominium development on Kiawah Island is nearly sold out and soon to begin construction.

Colorado-based East West Partners, which has an office in Charleston, reported in early July it has sold 38 of 40 luxury oceanfront condominium residences in The Cape on Kiawah.

On the opening day of offerings in a partnership with Kiawah Island Real Estate, 35 of the units were snatched up.

The development offers three- and four-bedroom oceanfront floorplans with units ranging from 2,296 square feet to 3,795 square feet. Prices for the remaining units start at $5.9 million. Residences feature large windows, private terraces, wrap-around porches and interior finish selections.

The demand accelerated planning for phase two, which will include 38 additional residences for a total of 78 homes across six buildings. A construction start date for the second phase has not been announced.

The 14-acre Cape on Kiawah includes several amenities and is the first whole ownership beachfront condominium community in the gated seaside resort in more than 30 years.

In addition to the first 40 residences, an oceanfront beach club with an infinity pool, fitness center and sun deck will be built during phase one as exclusive amenities for residents and members of the Kiawah Island Club.

The developer said the firm is not surprised by the suddenness of the sales.

"Kiawah is a highly attractive community for buyers due to its picturesque natural setting, proximity to Charleston and abundance of amenities," said Miller Harper, East West Partners’ managing partner in Charleston.

Locally, East West previously developed 71 Wentworth, The Gadsden, One Vendue Range and City Gallery in downtown Charleston. It also built The Waterfront on Daniel Island and Tides IV in Mount Pleasant.

Breaking ground

A new two-story office building soon will break ground on Charleston's upper peninsula.

Cohn Construction of Columbia plans to build a 5,800-square-foot structure on a corner lot at 1426 Meeting Street Road at Cunnington Avenue.

Company owner Richard Cohn said he plans to invest about $3.5 million in the development, including the price paid for the 0.23-acre site last fall of $675,000.

Cohn's firm plans to add a Charleston office in the new structure and lease out other space.

It's the company's fourth project in the Charleston area, including work on buildings on Romney and King streets on the peninsula as well as construction of a building on International Circle in Summerville.

Cohn said the firm has completed 68 projects across the nation. The new building is expected to be finished in 2022.

Changing hands

A 24-unit apartment complex in North Charleston is now under new ownership.

Kenwood Apartments at 6951 S. Kenwood Drive sold June 25 for $1.85 million, or just over $77,000 per unit, according to Andy Batkins of Woodlock Capital, which represented the buyer.

The new owner is BKN HLDG of Greensboro, N.C. The previous owner, Catalina 5043 LLC of Hanahan, paid $910,000 for the apartments in 2018, according to Charleston County land records.

The one bedroom units date back to 1972 while the two-bedroom apartments were built in 2008 at the 1.7-acre site off Midland Park Road.