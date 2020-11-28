Luxury condos at $1.75M near completion on Charleston peninsula

A new luxury condominium project with units averaging $1.75 million is nearing completion on the Charleston peninsula.

Harleston Gates, an 8-unit project at Smith and Beaufain streets, is being built by Bennett Hofford Construction Co.

Designed by Evans & Schmidt Architects with a landscape plan by Wertimer + Cline Landscape Architects, the building will allow residents to have a club membership in Wentworth Mansion/Circa 1886.

The building is billed as hurricane-proof with block walls filled with concrete and steel. It also features firewalls between all units and custom-made ironwork from Italy.

Four units are on the second level, and four more can be found on the third level, which includes an upper deck.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

Redeveloped

Over the past year, a Charleston-based real estate investment company acquired, renovated or is redeveloping nearly 300,000 square feet of multitenant-office, flex and light-industrial.

RCB Development, launched in 2008 by principals Reed Brownell and Russell Canard, said it is offering smaller work spaces and open floor plans with outdoor amenities to meet new requirements brought about by the pandemic.

Its properties include the multitenant Lumberyard at 1859 Summerville Ave. and an office redevelopment at 45 Isabella St., both on the upper peninsula, as sell as Sea Island Business Park at 3609 River Road on Johns Island.

Among The Lumberyard's future tenants are Lowcountry Local First/Local Works, The Guild Group, Remark Landscape Architecture, The Arbor Room event space and Bevi Bene Brewery.

Other RCB properties either recently renovated or undergoing an overhaul include a five-building small industrial park with flex space at 3973 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston; and the 185,000-square-foot James Island Business Park at 1750 Signal Point Road.