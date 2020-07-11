Lowcountry home built around 1830 bought to preserve acreage from development

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Lowcountry home built around 1830 bought to preserve acreage

A historic South Carolina home dating to around 1830 and known as "The Darlington House" will be preserved for a second time after a buyer came forward to pay $1.1 million for the 4,034-square-foot house.

The 12-acre, deepwater property at 63 Butler Farm Road on Huspah Creek in Beaufort County, not far off U.S. Highway 17 from Gardens Corner, went on the market and could have been subdivided for development after New Orleans jewelry designer Mignon Faget decided to sell the property she bought eight years ago.

The new owner is Amy B. Broom, according to Beaufort County land records.

"The new owners have the property's best interest at heart," according to The Huffines Co., a real estate firm that handled the sale. "The land and the home will be preserved, just as it should be."

The house was once located 110 miles to the west, on three acres in Allendale. Built as two-room structure of rough-sawn heart pine, it remained much the same until the 1870s when Pierce Allen gifted the parcel and the house to his daughter Lucy Allen and her husband, Col. William Roundtree Darlington. He proceeded to add a series of six rooms configured in a U shape with an inner gallery.

As time passed over the next 100 years or so, the house fell into disrepair and was slated for demolition. That's when Faget and her husband Dr. Philip Jeffrey Bower, excited by the home's history, decided to relocate the house to a bluff with waterfront views and sprawling live oak trees in Beaufort County.

They restored the front entrance porch and interior gallery to their original appearance and reconstructed the piers and chimneys with the original rare yellow Allendale brick, adding other nods to the home's heritage.

A couple from Dallas recently bought the 4,505-square-foot house at 1765 Atlantic Ave. on the barrier resort island.

By the numbers

2: Number of chain restaurants - Cracker Barrel and Carrabba's - closing recently in Mount Pleasant, leaving vacant square footage amid the coronavirus pandemic.

23: Acreage of planned city park in the Magnolia development on Charleston's upper peninsula.

350: Years Charleston has existed with most growth in new residents in past 50 years.

This week in real estate

+ Demolished: The 19th-century home and clubhouse at Oaks Plantation Golf & Country Club were reduced to a pile of rubble in early July and there is no indication what will happen to the property on the edge of Goose Creek.

+ Flood risk: A new nationwide model shows almost 70 percent more properties are at flood risk than FEMA maps show. In South Carolina, it's 40 percent more.

+ Plantation dialogue: Under scrutiny, historic Lowcountry plantations consider their role in dialogue on race.

+ On the rebound: Charleston-area home sales turned positive in June after two months of miserable transactions in April and May during the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

On the market for 11 years, the historic Sword Gate House recently changed hands for $10 million, reflecting the highest price ever paid for a peninsular Charleston property.

