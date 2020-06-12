Lowcountry county is No. 1 in SC to buy a home rather than to rent one

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Lowcountry county is No. 1 in SC to buy home rather than rent one

Home prices are high and continue to get higher because of the scarcity of homes amid the coronavrius pandemic, but there is one place in South Carolina that tops the list of where it's much cheaper to buy a home than to rent one.

And it's in the Lowcountry.

Colleton County, where Walterboro is located just outside the Charleston metro area, offers the best deal to buy a home rather than rent one, according to financial technology firm SmartAsset.

The firm said found the average monthly rent for a house in Colleton County is $999 while the average monthly mortgage is $510. The average home price, it said, is about $119,000 in the largely rural county that touches the coast and sees heavy volumes of traffic on the Interstate 95 Eastern Seaboard corridor.

Almost all of the top 10 counties listed by the firm are in areas abutting major metro areas of the state. Only Richland County, home of the state capital of Columbia, sits alone as the metro area with the best home-rent ratio.

There, the firm found the average monthly rent is $1,297 while the average monthly mortgage is $925. The average home price, the firm said, is about $216,000, very similar to nearby Lexington County, which also made the list.

Other counties across the state where SmartAsset found it is better to buy a home than rent a home include Aiken, Laurens, Greenwood, Sumter, Clarendon, Florence and Chester.

The coronavirus lockdown continued to take its toll on the housing market last month, but a USC economist sees a rebound in the making as jobless claims fall and more pending contracts are signed.

By the numbers

4,000: Square footage of a new Delta Pharmacy store at Calhoun and East Bay streets that's expected to start construction in a couple of months.

54,600: Square footage of a new industrial facility planned on U.S. Highway 52 in Berkeley County by Mercedes-Benz supplier Knapheide.

80,000: Square footage of a new industrial building planned in a mixed-use development near Palmetto Commerce Parkway and Ladson Road in North Charleston.

This week in real estate

+ On hold: The future of pest-infested Joseph Floyd Manor is on hold as officials try to figure out a plan for the troubled senior housing facility on Charleston's upper peninsula.

+ Checking out: A grocery chain born and bred in South Carolina will soon disappear.

+ On pace: The number of eviction notices were on pace to pre-pandemic levels in the days after a Supreme Court order was lifted that temporarily halted evictions because of COVID-19.

+ Rebuilding: Families face uncertainty as Habitat for Humanity rebuilds from health crisis.

The owner of the Calhoun Mansion on lower Meeting Street in Charleston is suing the property's insurance provider because it refuses to cover business losses related to the coronavirus.

