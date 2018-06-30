When it comes to neighborhoods' racial diversity, Charleston is among the more integrated and the numbers are improving.
The area ranked 17th lowest of the 100 largest metros in the U.S., according Apartment List online housing marketplace. Meanwhile, the community's "segregation index" dropped to .35 from .38 between 2009 and 2016.
The metro's black segregation index was slightly higher at 0.40 while indices for Hispanic and Asian households are each 0.42.
Also in the Charleston area, neighborhoods with 75 percent or higher minority populations show median incomes that are 41 percent below the metro midpoint, while rental rates in those neighborhoods are 25 percent below the area's median leases.
"America's cities are growing increasingly diverse but, in contrast to the popular notion that our nation is a melting pot, residential segregation still exists in all of the nation's major cities," says Chris Salviati, housing economist with San Francisco-based Apartment List.
On the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act, the real estate company finds that "the patterns of residential segregation observed today can be directly traced to the legacy of discriminatory housing practices," he says.
Residential segregation rates have fallen since 2009, yet some metros are seeing small increases in their segregation indexes, Apartment List notes. According to the online company, residential segregation is associated with greater rent burdens and lower home ownership rates for minority households.
