When Caila Schwartz and her husband Steve moved to Charleston from Boston last year, they had no connections with real estate agents in the area. From Massachusetts, they used an online service that connected real estate agents with potential customers, and interviewed several before choosing the one who would help them find their new home.
“It was definitely nerve-wracking doing such a big purchase from 1,000 miles away,” Schwartz said. “We knew that we had to pick a Realtor that we could trust with owning parts of the process we couldn’t be present for. In the end, the entire experience worked out great.”
In Charleston, finding a real estate agent can feel like an overwhelming process for anyone, and not just those moving in from out of town. With roughly 7,000 licensed agents working in a highly competitive market inundated with billboards and radio ads claiming to be able to sell your home the fastest and for the most money, there are no shortage of options, and it can be challenging for anyone to figure out where to begin.
Local Realtors often hear the same thing, and are armed with a response: Look for an experienced agent who knows the area in which you’re looking to move.
“Typically I’ll tell people that you want someone who’s familiar with the area, familiar with the neighborhood you’re looking in, and who actually has experience. And when you say ‘experience’ with a Realtor, that means sales,” said J.J. Rahnamoon, a Realtor with Empire Properties, a Boulevard Company affiliate. “You want to make sure you’re getting the best value, and someone who knows your market. Because in different areas of Charleston, things can change.”
It helps to know the terminology. An agent is licensed to handle real estate transactions. A Realtor belongs to the National Association of Realtors and adheres to their code of ethics; of the 7,000 agents in the area, about 5,800 are Realtors, according to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors. A broker has completed additional, and typically more rigorous, educational requirements and exams as set forth by the state.
“In a market where there are over 5,000 agents, you could easily get aligned with someone who is perhaps dabbling in real estate, or one who is a little bit green,” said Stacie Smith, a Realtor with Century 21 Expert Advisors. “This is where the brokerage firm matters. Please don’t misunderstand what I’m about to say, but not all firms are created equal.”
In the Charleston area, where real estate runs the gamut from starter homes to multi-million-dollar mansions downtown, it’s important for buyers and sellers to find an agent who operates in their price range.
“That’s where it’s kind of on the client to do their due diligence and ask, ‘What have you sold? What areas do you primarily work in?’” Rahnamoon said. “If I sell million-dollar homes on the Isle of Palms and you have someone looking at $350,000 homes in West Ashley, (the agent) might not have the sense of urgency to make that happen. They just might not be as attentive.”
Choosing an agent more accustomed to handling higher-dollar properties puts “yourself and them in a position which is uncomfortable to deal with,” Smith added. “They only want well-qualified, million-dollar buyers or sellers, and you’re not one of them. Will they help you? Yeah, probably. But chances are, you will be left feeling like you’re not a priority to them.”
Some agents work only with buyers, or only with sellers; some work only in specific parts of the area. And while the agent should be familiar with the specific neighborhood a buyer may be targeting, Smith said it’s crucial they have a much wider viewpoint in case things fall through.
“A great agent knows how to assess any neighborhood, and has the tools to do so,” she said. “If you find an agent that is specializing in only one neighborhood, and you choose not to purchase that house or that transaction falls through, do you plan on hiring a new agent for the next neighborhood you’re considering? I highly doubt that. In truth, if your agent isn’t showing you homes from multiple neighborhoods, you should seriously question their ability.”
Some responsibility falls on the customer; an agent’s job can be made more difficult when a client wants to look at homes before they’re pre-qualified for a mortgage, and falls in love with something they ultimately can’t afford. “Happens all the time,” Rahnamoon said. “And it stinks, because you have to bring people back down to reality and mess with their hopes and dreams.”
And customers should research agents, a task made easier by the internet. The S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation maintains a searchable database that displays the agent’s license type and any actions taken against them by the state Real Estate Commission.
But don’t rely solely on the web. “Talk to them and vet them yourself,” Rahnamoon said. “It’s like anything else — when you get a quote to fix your car or house, you usually want to get two or three. And if you find someone who you think brings you great value, you stick with them forever.”
South Carolina Realtors
The number of Realtors in South Carolina has jumped 42 percent in the last five years.
December 2018: 20,983
2017: 19,455
2016: 18,142
2015: 16,242
2014: 14,696
Source: National Association of Realtors
In 2018, financial information website WalletHub ranked Charleston 65th out of 179 markets for real estate agents. The city ranked 131 for job opportunity and competition but sprang to 33rd for overall real estate market health.