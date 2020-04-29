Longtime R.B.'s Seafood Restaurant closes in Mount Pleasant, property sold for $7 million

A longtime seafood restaurant in Mount Pleasant will not be among the food-and-beverage businesses that return when the coronavirus pandemic lifts.

Shem Creek staple R.B.'s has permanently closed, and a Georgia-based company has purchased the 1.12-acre site, including its parking lot, for $7 million, according to the real estate firm Charleston Commercial, which brokered the deal. The sale was recorded with Charleston County on Wednesday.

The new owner is Geyer Capital Management's GCM RB LLC, which plans to renovate the restaurant site and reopen with an undisclosed new tenant.

The buyer is an affiliate of Geyer Morris Co., a privately held Atlanta-based commercial real estate development firm with offices in Charleston, Dallas and Raleigh, N.C.

A Geyer representative did not immediately respond Wednesday for further comment, but Chris Kendrick of Charleston Commercial said the building will remain a restaurant under a new brand.

R.B.'s, the initials of founder Ronnie Boals, had been closed because of the virus outbreak. The restaurant was started in 1979 in an old fish shed with 35 seats on the creek-front, at the end of Church Street.

In 2002, a fire destroyed the original structure. Boals rebuilt and reopened the next year.

Boals, who is retiring after encountering some health issues and not being as active as he could be in the daily restaurant operations, called leaving the business "bittersweet" but he's ready to travel with his wife and do some volunteer work.

"It's been a great business," he said. "We had a lot of dedicated repeat customers. I'm going to miss seeing them come in and out."

At one point, Boals owned six restaurants in Mount Pleasant, downtown Charleston, North Charleston and on Johns Island. About 10 years ago, he got out of all of his other business ventures to focus on R.B.'s.

Kendrick said orchestrating the latest deal and securing a qualified buyer for Boals was important in protecting "a symbolic Shem Creek property."

"We are confident Geyer Capital will continue Ronnie's legacy on Shem Creek," Kendrick said.

It's the second restaurant with ties to Boals on the scenic waterway to change hands over the past 16 months.

In January 2019, affiliates of Charleston-based Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development bought Water's Edge, which is on the opposite side of the creek from R.B.'s, as part of a $7 million deal that included a parking lot and a condominium in the adjacent Shem Creek Inn.

Boals operated a restaurant on the Water's Edge site called Ronnie's from 1985 to 2001, when he sold it for $2 million to Gary Whitman, who renovated it and reopened it in 2002 under its existing name.