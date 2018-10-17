A longtime quirky furniture and antique shop in Mount Pleasant is set to turn off the lights one last time.

After 59 years, Page’s Thieves Market at 1460 Ben Sawyer Blvd. will close its doors with an auction Oct. 27 to liquidate any remaining inventory and fixtures.

On Tuesday, from 5-7 p.m., the store will offer a free onsite party dubbed "Turning the Page" to thank the community for its support over the years.

“This store was opened the year I was born, and it’s allowed me to meet so many wonderful people over the years,” store owner and former Mount Pleasant Mayor Linda Page said. “We’re not getting together to grieve about the Thieves Market. It’s going to be a fun time to get together and celebrate our community.

The event will feature a pet costume contest and a food truck from Page's Okra Grill.

Donations of cash or pet food for the Charleston Animal Society also will be accepted.

Page plans to re-establish herself as Linda Page’s Estates and Auctions, offering estate sale services, online and live auctions, appraisals and reorganization services. She is also in discussions to open an antique mall, possibly in northern Mount Pleasant next year. The location has not been announced.

New gem

A Charleston-area jewelry store is adding a third location.

Polly's Fine Jewelry plans to open a new shop in Berkeley County by next spring. The store will be on U.S. Highway 17A in the Carnes Crossroads community. The company's website says its "Coming soon to Summerville," but the area is in the city of Goose Creek and has a Summerville address.

The jeweler now has stores in Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.

Also opening in the same building under development will be Sherwin-Williams paint store, according to The Daniel Island Co., which is developing the new 4,500-home community.

What's cooking?

Mexican fare is coming to a new shopping center in Mount Pleasant.

Agaves Cantina Mexican Restaurant recently leased 3,488 square feet in the Market at Mill Creek Shopping Center under development on S.C. Highway 41 at Wood Park Drive, according to developer Adams Property Group.

The shopping center will be anchored by Lowes Foods, a North Carolina-based grocery chain with one other store in the Charleston area. It's in Summerville.

Also at the retail site, nail salon Nail Club, through Kim Chi Huynh, leased 1,278 square feet, and alcoholic beverage store Highway 41 Liquor and Spirits leased 1,288 square feet.

All of the tenants are expected to open in March 2019.

Getting fit

A new type of gym will debut Friday in Mount Pleasant.

Body20 will celebrate its grand opening 6-10 p.m. at 712 S. Shelmore Blvd. The gym, South Carolina's first technology-based fitness studio, says in its promotional material 20 minutes equals six hours in a conventional gym.

Owned by Adam and Christina Phillips, the studio uses electro-muscle stimulation to generate results.

The first 50 people to arrive will be entered in a drawing for Body20 giveaways. Complimentary arm demonstrations and refreshments will be offered.

Curtain closer

A Mount Pleasant fabric store is closing after an eight-year run.

Charleston Fabrics at 961 Chuck Dawley Blvd. in Sea Island Shopping Center will go dark Nov. 30. Beginning Oct. 29, more than 2,000 rolls of upholstery and drapery fabrics will be marked down 30 percent to 50 percent. Display racks also will be for sale.

Owner Delroy Hibbert said slow sales contributed to his decision to shut down, but he might restart an upholstery business at some point.

Last servings

Three North Charleston restaurants recently closed their kitchens.

Upstate-based Fatz Cafe of 4951 Centre Pointe Drive near Tanger Outlets is no longer in business, according to a sign on the door. Also recently closed near Tanger is fast-food restaurant Hardee's. Elsewhere in North Charleston, Charleston House of Pizza at 5031 Dorchester Road has closed.

Piece of pie

Walterboro will soon see a new pizzeria. Papa John's Pizza, through Harrison Restaurants LLC, recently leased 1,500 square feet of space at 2126 Bells Highway, according to the commercial real estate firm Lee & Associates.

Better late ...

Guinot Beauty Center will now open for business in the Market at Oakland in the north end of Mount Pleasant on Oct. 29, or one week later than originally scheduled. Hurricane Florence delayed construction on the store, according to a statement from the company.

Free for a while

A big-box wholesale club is scuttling membership fees for three weeks and offering free three-month trial memberships through the holiday shopping season.

BJ's Wholesale Club, which has a store in Summerville, will pause its membership requirement for the first time until Nov. 4. In addition, for those who want to try out the store's membership offering, the company is offering free three-month memberships by signing up through Oct. 31.

Pre-Halloween treat

Deck out your pet for a costume contest, don a glitter tattoo and interact with martial arts exhibitors at this year's Fall Festival at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

It's set for noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 in the new park area called The Oaks in front of Barnes & Noble Booksellers.

Family events and lots of food will be offered.

Vendors wanted

Johns Island's fifth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar in on the way again and is now accepting vendor applications.

The event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at Islanders Farmers Market at 3546 Maybank Highway.

Creators of specialty items and operators of food trucks, restaurants or bakeries are asked to apply.

For more information, go to: www.seaislandschamber.org/holiday-bazaar