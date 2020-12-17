Longtime Charleston architecture practice merging with larger Virginia firm

A decades-old Charleston architecture practice is merging with a longtime collaborator from Virginia in a deal designed to extend its reach and its resources.

Cummings & McCrady Inc. will become part of Richmond-based Moseley Architects on Jan. 1. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The firms announced their plans to join forces Thursday. The combined business will have 11 offices from Baltimore to Charleston, and it will operate as Moseley Architects.

Cummings & McCrady dates back to 1957 when a local architecture and engineering firm combined operations.

Moseley already has a Charleston outpost on Meeting Street. It will relocate to Cummings & McCrady's office on Markfield Drive off Savannah Highway in West Ashley.

The 63-year-old Charleston firm's design portfolio includes education, civic and historic preservation projects. The company is led by principals Jerry English and Ben Whitener.

During his 30 years with the firm, English worked on Sullivan’s Island Elementary School, Baxter-Patrick James Island Library and historic Randolph Hall at the College of Charleston.

Whitener joined in 1998. His projects include Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community, Folly Beach City Hall and the Charleston County Law Enforcement Center. He's also a trustee with the Clemson Architectural Foundation.

“Merging with Moseley Architects will allow the Charleston office to gain the resources and expertise necessary to not only attract new clients, but to broaden our services offered to existing clients," Whitener said.

Moseley was established in 1969, and its revenues place it among the top 10 percent of its peers in the nation, it said in a written statement.

The firm, which also offers engineering and interior design services, has clients in 30 states and 11 countries through its education, civic, justice, senior living and multifamily housing specialties.

According to its website, its last merger was with a woman-owned architecture firm in Baltimore.

CEO Stewart Roberson said the Cummings & McCrady tie-up will "deepen our presence" in the Lowcountry.

"We are confident, that by aligning with a firm with such rich history and broad respect among clients and the profession, that our clients and colleagues will be well served," he said.

The two firms aren't strangers. In 2006, they began working together on Whitesides Elementary in Mount Pleasant, which was completed in 2010. They're currently collaborating on two middle school projects in Berkeley County and were recently awarded a contract for Charleston County School District.

Moseley has offices in Virginia, Maryland and the Carolinas, including one on Main Street in downtown Columbia.