Longtime Charleston architecture firm merges with Virginia-based agency

A decades-old architecture firm in Charleston will soon merge with a Richmond, Va.-based agency.

Cummings & McCrady of West Ashley will become part of Moseley Architects on Jan. 1.

The two firms announced plans to join forces Thursday, uniting a company with 11 offices across the mid-Atlantic region, including one on Meeting Street in Charleston, with the Lowcountry's Cummings & McCrady agency, which dates back to 1957 when an architecture and engineering firm merged.

Moseley's downtown Charleston office will move to the current location of Cummings & McCrady on Markfield Drive in West Ashley. The office will be called Moseley Architects.

Cummings & McCrady currently provides architecture services with a concentration in education, civic and historic preservation.

The firm is led by principals Jerry English and Ben Whitener. During his 30 years at the firm, English worked on notable projects including Sullivan’s Island Elementary School, Randolph Hall, Baxter-Patrick James Island Library and the Charleston County Public Services Building. In 2005, the Charleston Contractor’s Association honored English with its Architect of the Year award.

Since joining Cummings & McCrady in 1998, Whitener has served on a wide range of projects.

They include Bishop Gadsden Retirement Community, Folly Beach City Hall, Charleston County Law Enforcement Center, South Carolina statewide conditions assessments, the College of Charleston, Bland Building National Register adaptive reuse and Gifford/Rosenwald National Register preservation. He also serves as a trustee on the Clemson Architectural Foundation.

“Merging with Moseley Architects will allow the Charleston office to gain the resources and expertise necessary to not only attract new clients, but to broaden our services offered to existing clients," Whitener said.

"Throughout the merger process, I felt like we were all on the same team. I have developed some great friendships with the leaders at Moseley Architects and I hope to continue to grow the brand in Charleston and beyond," he said.

Established in 1969, Moseley Architects has flourished into a firm with revenues that place it among the top 10 percent in the nation, according to a statement from the company. The firm serves clients in 30 states and 11 countries through its K12, higher education, civic, justice, senior living and multifamily housing sectors.

“Moseley Architects is very excited about the opportunity to deepen our presence in the Lowcountry through this merger with Cummings & McCrady," said Stewart Roberson, chairman, president and CEO of Moseley Architects.

"We are confident that by aligning with a firm with such rich history and broad respect among clients and the profession that our clients and colleagues will be well served," Roberson said.

The two firms’ relationship began in 2006 when they partnered on the Whitesides Elementary School project for Charleston County School District. They are currently collaborating on two middle school projects in Berkeley County.

Both firms were also recently awarded an indefinite delivery contract for Charleston County School District.

Moseley has other offices in Baltimore, Charlotte, Columbia and Raleigh, N.C. In Virginia, offices are located in Fairfax, Harrisonburg, Roanoke, Virginia Beach and Warrenton.