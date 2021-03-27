Long-vacant Charleston restaurant building on King St. sells for $2.66M

A King Street building in downtown Charleston where a restaurant operated before closing five years ago now has a new owner.

A New York City-based buyer paid $2.66 million for 304 King St. on March 22, according to Charleston County land records. It was listed for $3.6 million.

An affiliate of Gindi Capital, a Manhattan commercial real estate investment firm owned by brothers Eli Gindi and Jeffrey Gindi, bought the two-story building from NCGS Properties LLC. Charleston-based NCGS bought the property in 2000 for $1.5 million.

The building previously housed King Street Grille which closed in 2016 after a 13-year run in the space. The chain, which included Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger among its investors, still operates sport-bar-style locations in Mount Pleasant, Kiawah Island and Myrtle Beach.

In addition to commercial real estate, the purchasers of 304 King own a children's clothing store business. The regional chain has 23 stores that operate under America's Kids and four other retail brands, mostly in the Northeast and around Chicago. The closest location to Charleston is in Norfork, Va.

Gindi Capital did not respond to requests for comment last week about its plans for the King Street building.

"They have no known tenant," said Chris Kendrick of Charleston Commercial, who represented the buyer and is the leasing agent. "Right now, we still think it will be a good restaurant location, but we are also open to other interests and will listen to the market."

Kendrick said the 6,500-square-foot space might showcase better if the existing staircase was removed from just inside the front doors so the 19-foot ceiling could be more visible when customers walk in.

"It kind of messes up the entrance," he said. "We are looking at opening it up and pushing the stairs back farther somewhere."

The building, which is almost across from the Apple store, dates back to around 1898. It's housed a variety of businesses, according to Historic Charleston Foundation archives.

Built by Albert Sottile, it started as Riddock's Arcade, which had a soda shop. Around 1913, it became a movie house called Princess Theater. That lasted until 1927, when it became the Louis D. Rubin Electrical Co. By 1934, it was called Carolina Electric Co. and Pickett's House of Music.

The longest operating business at the site was Southern Furniture Co., which lasted from 1936-1972. In 1972, it became LeRoy's Jewelers, and in 1997 Sonoma Café & Winery opened. King Street Grille launched in 2003.

Cori Nuttall and Bob Nuttall of Lee & Associates handled the sale for NCGS.

Tattooed townhomes

A 58-unit townhome development is in the works around a restaurant on Johns Island.

Stanley Martin Homes plans to build Rhett's Cove Townhomes on nearly 11 acres beside and behind Tattooed Moose restaurant at 3328 Maybank Highway.

Plans are now making their way through the city of Charleston review process.

More multifamily

A Georgia-based developer is planning to construct two new apartment communities in the city of Charleston.

Davis Development of Stockbridge, Ga., wants to build a four-story multifamily project with 242 units on five acres on Parkline Avenue on Daniel Island. The apartments, named after the street, will wrap around an interior parking deck.

Also, a 358-unit project called Rhodes Crossing is proposed on Bees Ferry Road at Sanders Road in West Ashley. It will include seven buildings on just over 52 acres.

Storing stuff

A new storage facility is in the works for Charleston.

West Ashley Self Storage is planned at 3065 Bees Ferry Road near Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Plans call for a 78,000-square-foot storage facility and a 3,000-square-foot office on a nearly 3-acre parcel.

Next phase

The second phase of the Courier Square development on upper King Street is making its way through the city review process.

Site plans show four buildings next to Line, St. Philip and King streets. They will include 315 apartments spread over three of the structures. The largest of the four would have about 315,000 square feet of space and include an interior garage along King that will provide parking for the entire development. The fourth building would include office space.

The proposed structures are expected to be 3½ to seven stories tall. City Council approved height variances March 23 and will consider rezoning requests in April.

The property is owned by The Post and Courier's parent company, Evening Post Industries. An affiliate of Charleston-based global apartment giant Greystar Real Estate Partners is the developer.