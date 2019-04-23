There is something very special about living in an area that feels “away from it all.”
Even better is a custom home surrounded by the natural beauty that Wadamalaw is known for – lakes, marshes, tidal creeks and towering oaks – all a serene backdrop that makes living the good life that much better.
The estate-like home at 1952 Long Creek Road rests on three acres within the exclusive gated community of Longcreek Plantation. Built by renowned New York architect Eric J. Smith, it has a modern, yet delightfully rustic personality that suits its spectacular surroundings. Smith, whose work has been showcased in many publications, such as Architectural Digest, Veranda and California Homes is famous for his national and international designs of “thoughtful planning integrated with a deep understanding of his clients’ lives and lifestyles.” The result is a home that embraces and enhances the surrounding environment.
“From my 40 plus years of being in real estate, this property is one of the finest custom and high quality builds I’ve seen,” said Helen Geer of William Means Real Estate. “The owner, who is an interior designer, selected beautifully unique features, and the result is nothing short of exquisite.”
The home
As you drive up to the home, you are immediately struck by the subtle and elegant statement it makes.
“The owner acquired two pieces of large granite, almost like pieces of art that frame the driveway,” Geer said.
A large circular drive fronts the home and the creamy white exterior introduces what’s to come – paved steps lead up to a manicured courtyard entry with a water element. U-shaped, the home has large glassed front doors and floor to ceiling windows flanking them, and on either side – bringing the outdoors in – in a dramatic fashion.
The stunning and spacious entry corridor incorporates Wisconsin flagstone floors and blonde wood walls. The effect is a space that lends itself to elegant modern or rustic traditional; one that can accommodate either design, or both. Wide plank, heart of pine floors carry through from the corridor into the living, common and entertaining spaces.
“The long hallways on either side of the entry corridor are perfect for entertaining,” Geer explained. “The owner has lined up large tables or a series of smaller ones for dinner parties or entertaining.”
There is ample room to do just that and to expand further out into the generous living area with fireplace, large windows and glass-transomed French doors. From here, outdoor spaces are plentiful; a large deck to the left and an expansive screened-in porch complete with a swing and space for dining, to the right.
Leading from the living room is a complete wet bar, kitchen, walk-in pantry and windowed family room.
“The kitchen in the home is beautifully done,” Geer said. “The owners bought a barn in Vermont, took the wood from the barn and hand-milled different pieces of wood to put into the kitchen area and family room. You don’t even know you’re looking at appliances as they are also covered with the barnwood. It’s a very seamless kitchen, integrated into clean and elegant lines.”
The custom details of the kitchen include a Sub-Zero refrigerator and a dishwasher. The black and gold Lacanche French range is within an enclave of bricked wall. Lower cabinets with dark countertops flank the stove and elegant, curved shelves are inset on either side, above them.
The barnwood is carried through to the family room and used on the walls and beams that decorate the ceiling. A window seat with three large windows above it frames a large oak tree outside, creating a “masterpiece” of nature. Doors from the family room lead out to a deck with pool and retractable awning, ideal for summer parties. A full bath, utility room and bedroom complete the right side of the home.
The left wing comprises an airy, elegant and light-filled master suite and bath, which overlooks the backyard. A “niche” bedroom and guest bedroom with full bath complete this area.
Outdoors and nearby
“The intent of the home’s design was to marry the environment it is in,” Geer stated. “There are views of wetlands, tidal creeks and enormous oaks. The owners took special care to make sure every room has access to spectacular views of nature. It’s a very sophisticated home, architecturally, in terms of the design and the materials used.”
Geer commented that it would be a perfect home for empty-nesters and families with older children.
The garage, separate from the home, is enormous. The bottom level also has a bunkroom and full bath. The upper level is finished and plumbed to incorporate more living space.
“You could easily do another bedroom, bath and/or office on the top level,” Geer said. “There’s also plenty of acreage to build a studio or guest cottage on the grounds.”
Nearby is a community dock to put the boat in and spend time on the water. The benefits of Lowcountry rural living – the wildlife, water and laid-back lifestyle is prevalent, yet access to dining, shopping and more is an easy commute.
“You’re in this beautiful setting, but you’re close to marinas, golf courses, great restaurants – and Johns Island, Kiawah and Seabrook,” said Geer. “You’re close to everything you need and the home, it’s truly one-of-a-kind and the attention to detail is nothing short of exquisite.”
As of April 24, 2019, the list price for 1952 Long Creek Road was $1.795 million.
AGENT SPOTLIGHT
Helen Geer, President, BIC
William Means Real Estate
Charleston Exclusive Christie’s International Real Estate Affiliate
843-577-6651 or 843-224-7767
Reach Brigitte Surette at bsurette@postandcourier.com.