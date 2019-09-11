Hurricane Dorian messed up more than people's yards and power sources. It also interfered with a long-awaited restaurant opening near Summerville and another in North Charleston.

Halls Chophouse in Nexton was originally set to open Thursday, but its debut has been pushed back nearly a full week to Sept. 18, according to a spokeswoman. That day is already booked, so call ahead for seating.

The restaurant, with hours of 4-11 p.m. and one hour later on Friday and Saturday, can be found in Nexton Square Shopping Center at U.S. Highway 17-A and Brighton Park Boulevard.

The new retail site already features Taco Boy’s third Charleston-area Mexican-style restaurant, which opened earlier this summer.

In addition to the King Street location, the fine-dining venue offers other restaurants in Columbia and Greenville.

Also postponed because of the storm is the opening of the new Panera Bread restaurant in North Charleston. It's the second time the bakery-cafe's launch has been delayed, and this time it's because of water damage from Hurricane Dorian.

The restaurant at 9480 Dorchester Road in The Corner at Wescott Shopping Center is now set to open at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Look for special events during the opening and specials through Sept. 19 at the Charleston region's sixth Panera Bread location.

Last step

A downtown Charleston shoe store is walking away from King Street after a seven-year run.

Sneaker, a tucked-away, courtyard sports footwear shop at 237 King St., will close Sept. 28, according to a Facebook post.

Through Sept. 28 or until everything is gone, all items are 50 percent off in-store and online.

Sitting pretty

A new cosmetics shop is joining the retail lineup at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.

Bluemercury recently leased 1,892 square feet at 1230 Belk Drive. It's expected to open before the holiday season kicks off, according to spokeswoman Kathleen Herrmann.

Bluemercury operates other Charleston-area locations on King Street and in Freshfields Village between Kiawah and Seabrook islands.

Nailed down

Also in the beauty realm, an upscale nail salon has its finger on a new downtown Charleston location.

The family-owned Nail Place of Charleston will open in November at 243 Calhoun St. It was originally set to begin service in September.

The spa will feature a pedicure wall fitted with comfortable chairs, providing both openness and privacy with half wall separations on a raised platform plus phone chargers at each station. Parallel to the pedicure area are two manicure nail bars. Customers can also reserve a private VIP pedicure area at no additional charge.

The service menu includes manicures and pedicures that are Charleston-inspired with names such as “The Cobblestone Pedicure,” “The King Street Pedi” and “The Rainbow Row Pedi.” In addition to nail services, the new salon will also offer spray tans and waxing.

“After working in salons for over 30 years and owning a salon for 14, my daughters and I could not be (happier) to own and operate a nail salon together,” said salon owner Ann Le.

More convenience

The latest Parker's Kitchen in the Charleston area is now open. The new convenience store and gas station can be found at 1601 Central Ave. at Knightsville Crossing Shopping Center in Summerville. Two others are open in Moncks Corner while seven others are on the way across the Charleston region for the Savannah-based company.

A ribbon-cutting and check presentation to Dorchester School District 2 is set for 2 p.m. Sept. 19 as part of the grand opening celebration of the new Summerville store.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

McDash

Charleston residents and others across the nation can now have fast-food delivered from one of the nation's largest hamburger chains to their homes.

Quick-service giant McDonald's has partnered with DoorDash to deliver orders to the more than 10,000 restaurants, including 27 in Greater Charleston.

Customers can place an order through the DoorDash mobile app or on its website. McDonald’s is also a part of DashPass, DoorDash’s nationwide subscription program. For $9.99 a month, DashPass offers its members unlimited free delivery on orders of $12 or more from thousands of participating restaurants.

Flower power

A Charleston-area flower shop is partnering with Water Missions International on Friday to help with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

Tiger Lily will offer a free bouquet, while supplies last, to those who make a donation to Water Missions during the shop's James Island Residents Appreciation Party 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1614 Camp Road on James Island. Go to watermission.org for more details.

Wellness spa

Restore Hyper Wellness + Cryotherapy is now open in St. Andrews Shopping Center in West Ashley.

The Austin, Texas-based wellness spa is the first franchise location in South Carolina. It offers cryotherapy, infrared sauna, photobiomodulation, compression, hyperbaric chamber, stretch base therapy, IV drips, IM shots and allergy treatments. Other locations are slated for Greenville and Hilton Head.