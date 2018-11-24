A national leader in the business of promoting products from towering road signs should be moving into its new main building in Charlotte by mid-2019, thanks to Frampton Construction Co. LLC, co-based in Charleston.
Frampton, which has a dual office in Charlotte, broke ground in late summer on a 19,000-square-foot locale for Adams Outdoor Advertising. The company describes itself as the largest privately held outdoor advertising firm in the U.S.
The building, which will sit on a "highly visible" six acre site along Interstate 85, comprises a 9,044-square-foot shop and 10,098-square-foot office.
Nicholas Galizia of McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture leads the design team, which created a "refined industrial" look for the exposed steel structure with concrete floors. "The form of the building takes its cues from the natural topography of the site, solar orientation, and the mission of the building itself — to advertise," according to Frampton Construction. Vertical fins on the north side provide shade from the setting sun and walls meeting at the northeast corner serve as space for graphics, the company says.
"The Adams Outdoor Office building will be at the intersection of art and efficient design," says Chris Knight, director at Frampton Construction. He says it "will be a special place for the folks of Adams Outdoor Advertising to work and is meant to inspire their creativity."
"Adams Outdoor, a long-time business resident of dynamic Charlotte, has been growing and prospering," says Jeannine Dodson, general manager. "The whole Adams team is excited about our new home, anticipating years of development and expansion of our brand and our products,” she says.
Along with Frampton Construction, Adams Outdoor Advertising partnered with McMillan, Pazdan, Smith; Bohler Engineering, PLLC; Britt, Peters, and Associates, Inc.; and McVeigh & Mangum Engineering, Inc., on the project. Construction is scheduled to wrap up next summer.
Go to adamsoutdoor.com.
Regional builder Frampton Construction offers planning and design support, pre-construction and construction and sustainability services. Visit frampton.construction/ or call 843-572-2400.