Think high-end, environmentally sensitive and village-like.
That's Sea Island Hamlet, a new 24-townhome community in Mount Pleasant near the highway to the beach.
Construction kicked off late this summer, with properties sized at 1,786-1,956 square feet and priced in the $480,000s for a two-bedroom residence. Carolina One New Homes markets the development, located off Chuck Dawley Boulevard across the road from engaging Mustard Seed and Joey Tomatoes restaurants.
Eight-year-old New Leaf Builders develops Sea Island Hamlet, "blending innovative construction techniques with top-of-the-line building materials," according to Carolina One New Homes. The builder teams with local design talent focused on "discerning homebuyer's special needs and desires," it says.
The townhome locale "satisfies a huge need for young families, retirees or anyone seeking to experience East Cooper’s charm and popularity," the new homes group points out.
Backers describe Sea Island Hamlet as an "old village community" featuring townhomes built with attention to detail; select interior finishes, mill work and materials; and eco-friendly landscaping such as pervious pavers. Carolina One New Homes has handled at least a half-dozen reservations thus far.
Sea Island Hamlet showcases three "distinctive, easy-flow floor plans" and two-, three- and four-bedroom options with two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half baths. The townhomes boast double car garages, elevators as an option, Bosch quality appliances, upscale hardwood floors and lush lawns and plantings.
Near the Mount Pleasant Farmer's Market and Shem Creek restaurants, the community is also close enough to bike to alluring Sullivan’s Island beaches. Contact Ali Bring with Carolina One New Homes at 843-226-1043 or email ali.bring@carolinaone.com.
Carolina One New Homes, formed in 1994, represents more than 25 start-up communities throughout the Lowcountry. Visit www.CarolinaOneRealEstate.com.