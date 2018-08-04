Participants will savor a chance to enjoy a top local amenity, while money they pledge will help youngsters in their battle against a life-threatening disease.
The Oct. 24 event will be "Golfing to Give," a fundraising tournament at Briar's Creek Private Golf Retreat on Johns Island. The host, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate, will donate all the proceeds to its adopted charity, The Sunshine Kids Foundation. Based in Houston, the group assists youth who are receiving cancer treatments in hospitals across North America.
This inaugural tournament is expected to be a sizable draw for golfers who may not otherwise get the opportunity to play the exclusive course — and it's for a good cause, Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast notes.
The agency "has developed a real family atmosphere that encompasses our sales professionals and our clients," says Linda Collins, owner of Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast. “We are delighted to make The Sunshine Kids part of this family. It's an incredible organization that brings enjoyment to the lives of many children who have a daily burden that most adults have never even experienced,” she says.
According to Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast, the organization provides a variety of free programs and events, sending thousands of children with cancer to vacation and recreation areas nationwide. Last year, children took part in trips to New Orleans; Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Washington, D.C.; San Marcos, Texas; Orlando; Los Angeles; and New York City. For more information visit www.sunshinekids.org.
"The physicians who have watched the kids participate in these activities are convinced that the recreation and the ability to meet with other children who have similar problems, is one of the best medications possible," Collins says.
To take part in Golfing to Give, contact Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast at the Summerville office at 843-871-5091, the West Ashley office at 854-444-3232 or by email at bhhssoutherncoast@bhhsscre.com.
Berkshire Hathaway Southern Coast provides real Estate services throughout the Charleston area. Collins is the independent owner and operator.