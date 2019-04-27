Special to the Post and Courier
There is a kayaking club and a line dancing class, a boat launch and hiking trails, and a clubhouse with three swimming pools. The homes may be designed to aid mobility, with single-story layouts, wider doorways and low-step showers, but make no mistake — the 55-plus neighborhoods popping up around the Charleston area are not to be confused with retirement communities.
“These are not old people. They’re adventuresome. They’re the youngest bunch of old people you’ll ever meet,” said Shirley Phillips, a Realtor with Carolina One and a resident of a 55-plus community. “People think the elderly are moving into these places, and that is simply not true. These are people who still have spark, and they're looking for some fun and some activities and some friends to do it with. All they have to do it pick up the phone or walk out the door, and they’ve got it.”
Not long ago, neighborhoods that cater to the 55-and-over crowd were a rarity in the Charleston area. In South Carolina, most were clustered around Hilton Head and Bluffton, with the exception of The Elms, a North Charleston neighborhood started in 1987. In many cases, locals seeking active adult, child-free communities had to move away to find the lifestyles they wanted.
“We’re getting a lot of those people who went to Florida because we didn’t have them here,” Phillips said. “When they got ready to retire to that type of community, we didn’t have one to offer. They were forced to leave the state to find the lifestyle they were looking for. Now they’re coming home, finally.”
The Charleston area now boasts nearly a dozen active adult communities for those 55 and older, ranging from large developments around Summerville such as Del Webb Nexton and Four Seasons Lakes of Cane Bay, to the pocket neighborhood of Enclave Park on Johns Island. They cater to both locals seeking more maintenance-free living, as well as transplants — K. Hovnanian, builder of Lakes of Cane Bay, has a remote sales office in New Jersey for those eyeing a move south.
“They’ve been popping up, I’d say, over the last 10 years,” said Cindy Nye, a Realtor with Elaine Brabham and Associates. “More people are moving because of our climate. Also, the state of South Carolina does not tax Social Security income, and that’s some of these peoples’ main source of income, other than some retirement accounts. South Carolina is also much more friendly in its taxation of retirement accounts. People want to retire somewhere where they’re going to have their retirement money go a little further.”
The cluster of 55-plus communities around Summerville is largely a function of available land, given that some neighborhoods include more than 1,000 homes.
“When they started Del Webb at Cane Bay 12 or 13 years ago, where else would they have put it? There was certainly no place downtown, no place in Mount Pleasant,” Phillips said. “You go out toward Awendaw, you’ve got the water and sewer situation. I honestly think it is a cost and availability of land. We’re talking about large parcels.”
The large developments around Summerville often come with sizeable amenity centers, like the 2,800-sqare-foot clubhouse at Lakes of Cane Bay, with two outdoor and one indoor swimming pools. The 55-plus communities in other parts of the area are smaller, and often do not have dedicated amenity centers — such as Liberty Cottages in Mount Pleasant, a gated development of 55 homes that shares swimming and tennis facilities with Park West.
“They’re all very good. It really depends on the buyer’s price range and preferences,” said Nye, who holds a Seniors Real Estate Specialists (SRES) designation, meaning she’s completed training specific to home buyers over 50. “It is nice to see some of these others come around in places other than just Summerville, because some people want to be closer to family on Johns Island or in Mount Pleasant, and it gives them the opportunity to that.”
Homes in the 55-plus Summerville developments range from the low $200,000s to the mid-$500,000s, Nye said, while those on Johns Island are in the mid-$300,000s and those in Mount Pleasant go for $400,000 and up. Most are one-story and built using the concept of “universal design,” meaning features such as wider doorways and higher toilets to accommodate the mobility issues people often face as they get older.
“These are communities where people 55-plus can feel more at home as they age,” Nye added. “And with the frailty that comes along with age, maybe they won’t feel as outcast as they may feel in another neighborhood where there are a lot of young families.”
The Summerville developments have become so popular, Phillips believes, in part because of their price range — retirees are often living on a fixed income, and would rather spend their money traveling than buying in a more expensive location.
“There are always going to be some who are privileged enough to not have cost be a big factor,” she said. “But these folks have saved their money to retire. They want to travel and go do things.”
And items like lawn maintenance and annual power washing are typically covered in the regime.
“You can still go out and piddle in your garden,” Phillips said. “But, you do not ever have to cut another blade of grass again if you don’t want to.”
With the Lowcountry continuing to attract retirees from other parts of the country and those 55 or older comprising over 26 percent of the Tri-County area’s population, the popularity of 55-plus communities is expected to increase.
“I think we’re going to see more of them, going out toward Ravenel and in that direction, potentially,” Nye said. “Anywhere we have enough land that will allow for affordability, I think we’ll see them.”
Phillips agreed. “I don’t see an end in sight,” she said. “I think they’ll keep developing these communities, and I think Charleston will benefit from these older people with actual income. And they do things, so they really support the tourist industry. It’s like they’re living on vacation every day. These are people who have paid their dues, they’ve done their thing, and now they’re taking their turn.”