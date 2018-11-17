The owners' remarks reveal how they feel about their peninsula Charleston house — It's home.
John and Adriane McAvoy bought the property in 2005, intricately restored features, updated fixtures to high-end modern standards. They raised a family there.
"We've really enjoyed it," she says.
Indeed, 29 Legare St. has been the McAvoy's home sweet home for half a generation. But it's also one of the largest residences in downtown Charleston, the type of place that globetrotters snag for vacation drop-ins or millionaires land as trophy estates.
The Reverend Paul Trapier Gervais House, built around 1835, covers 7,800 square feet and rises four tiers. It claims a half-football-field length yard in a part of the old city where any lawn is scarce, takes in a swimming pool and hot tub and has room left over in the main house for a fitness area, five bedrooms and six full baths and hidden wine cellar.
Profiled in the Wall Street Journal early this fall, the imposing yet not overdone house went on the market recently for $13,850,000.
"This is really a family home," says Mary Lou Wertz, Realtor with Hudson Phillips Charleston Properties and listing agent. "It's a classic Charleston single."
The agency touts 29 Legare, built on the site of a late 18th century home, as "a striking representation of classical architecture with a modern-day twist for comfort and luxurious living in the 21st century.” Some of the first level brick stems from the original house, according to the owners.
Light filled rooms mark the inside of the four-story home, also tagged with “soaring ceilings, museum quality wood finishes and grand proportions,” the realty notes. Close to two-century-old heart pine floors mark the interior. Meantime, a privacy door opens to a grand ground-floor piazza, just below a second massive deck. Sound systems connect the outside sitting areas with the rest of the house.
"This is where they spend a lot of the time," Wertz says. "I love the porches. They are so wide," she says.
The porticos overlook the close-to-three-quarter-acre park-like setting with oversized gardens, pool, fountain and gazebo. "We've had singing groups (and) wedding parties," Adriane McAvoy says.
Following a meticulous 2000s restoration, owners unveiled a prominent kitchen with two sinks, two dishwashers, double refrigerator/freezer, built in coffee maker and double Wolf oven. Elsewhere are five bedrooms, four full and two half baths, “sun drenched” family room, den with brick walls and exposed beams, paneled office, velvet-walled library and an elevator. A claw foot tub and room-sized closet marks the master suite. The “coveted” mud room touts lockers, two full size washer/dryers and a pet shower.
Noted local landscape designer Sheila Wertimer crafted “spectacular” grounds highlighted by crepe myrtles and outdoor seating. "This garden is the perfect place to entertain both family and friends," Wertz says. An adjacent driveway leads to the detached three-car garage and guest house — usable as a gym, pool house or mother-in-law suite, the realty says.
“Whether sipping wine by the pool, hosting a garden party or football game with family and friends, you will enjoy your private urban oasis,” according to Hudson Phillips Charleston Properties. Additionally, the high-ground property “has had no water anywhere in storms of recent years,” says.
According to an historical marker, the Reverend Gervais was rector for any years of St. John’s Episcopal Church on Johns Island.
He built the present 29 Legare house on the foundation of an earlier brick dwelling belonging to Benjamin Yarnold, one of America’s earliest composers. The site was also home to the Gaud School for Boys, which operated 1906-18 in a two story brick building in the backyard.
In a listing pitch, Wertz notes how 29 Legare St. sits on one of the largest lots south of Broad Street while located in "one of the prettiest cities, on one of the city's grandest streets. Classic and chic best describe this family home," she says.
"We are sad to leave," Adriane McAvoy points out. "It's just time."
For more information and photos, go to www.postandcourier.com/business/real_estate/jim-parker.
