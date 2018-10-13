New employees at Carolina One Real Estate are learning a lot from their experiences.
That's the focus of a new training program, kicked off in March but not publicized by the agency until this summer.
The company calls the inaugural effort for newly licensed agents the Carolina One Launch Program. According to the realty, the program marks a dramatic departure in how new agents are trained.
"The Launch Program is consistent with Carolina One's focus on the 'experience': the experience that new agents have with the company; the experience that the consumer has with our new agents and the experience of our existing agents and staff in the sales office," says Michael Scarafile, president.
According to Carolina One, the launch program allows agents to reach goals by establishing habits needed to build a successful career.
New launch classes meet Monday through Wednesday mornings at the Carolina One Administration office at Salt Pointe Parkway in North Charleston. The Launch Rally Group gets together on Fridays as a weekly refresher and pep talk. New agents return to their respective offices on Thursdays for the weekly business meeting and to participate in caravans.
“Launch time will vary by person with a review at the end of 30, 60 and 90 days. While production and results are important, our goal is to help the new agent build daily success habits; therefore, their time in launch will be based on completion of classwork and demonstration of success habits and business proficiencies," launch instructor Barbara Southworth says. "At the end of 90 days, new agents should be fully engaged in their individual offices for all activities and meetings,” she says.
“The goal of the Launch Program is not to micro-manage new agents, but rather assist with the development habits that allow new agents to build their real estate careers, says John Brewer, growth and development director at Carolina One. "Because the real estate business is loaded with distractions, launch keeps new agents focused on the daily actions required to be successful," he says.
Launch graduate Chandler Beau Grimmett says he earned his real estate license in February. He needed to find a company with "a training program that would be patient with someone who was completely new to the business. Launch created a foundation upon which I could start my day and restructure my life. My day starts with being thankful for what I have and focuses on a positive mindset to get me going," Grmmett says. "I look forward to going to work each morning and having a routine that will help me generate my business. Without launch and the training at Carolina One, I doubt that I would have remained in real estate,” he says.