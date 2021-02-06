Large development planned on Maple Street in Summerville near Nexton Parkway interchange

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Mount Pleasant developer buys several parcels for planned mixed-use project

SUMMERVILLE — A Mount Pleasant developer has paid nearly $10 million for about 70 acres along North Maple Street and Old Dairy Road in Summerville where a mixed-use development of commercial and residential buildings is in the works not far from the new Nexton Parkway interchange on Interstate 26.

Thomas Massey of SUP Real Estate, through an affiliate called CVEA Summerville I LLC, bought four different parcels in the area since September 2020 from different landowners and has a nearly 3-acre parcel under contract.

The property sits just inside the Dorchester County line. Commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston recently represented the seller of a 21-acre parcel that will incorporated into the master-planned development. That tract straddles Maple Street and abuts Robyn Wynn subdivision to the east.

"We are trying to do something nice and not have a strip mall after strip mall," Massey said.

Once all the property is acquired, he said a development plan for commercial buildings along the road and a mix of residential uses will be presented to the town for its review in the spring. The project's entire scope has not been determined, Massey said.

The Morris, a 115,000-square-foot complex with a main three-story building, a two-story structure and a five-tier parking deck, is expected to be completed by late spring 2022 on Morrison Drive.

Also, an eight-story, 325-unit apartment project with ground-floor retail space and two pools is proposed for 295 Calhoun St. across from Charleston's medical district.

By the numbers

48.4: Millions of dollars paid for the new five-story Portside office building near the Ravenel Bridge in Mount Pleasant.

2,105: Square footage of new Chipotle Mexican Grill opening soon in West Ashley.

37,000: Square footage of the former Stein Mart in West Ashley where a new national retailer will set up a second Charleston-area store.

This week in real estate

+ Renters relief: Ban on evictions a lifeline during pandemic but financial help lags.

+ Limiting development: Mount Pleasant adds new restrictions on building density and height, a move many believe further contributes to the region's sprawl and prices people out of the market.

+ Dusty dollars: The popular History Channel show "American Pickers" is returning to South Carolina and wants to see the old stuff people have tucked away in barns and sheds.

Rare Moorish-style building saved from demolition to see new life in Charleston

Built around 1853-54, the two-story building that once housed a bank, law office and more recently a restaurant and bar at 141 East Bay St. in the downtown area is getting a makeover to become a new event space.

