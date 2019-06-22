Two large multifamily developments are in the works for the Charleston suburbs.
Cainhoy Residential LLC recently paid $3.696 million for 21 acres in the developing Cainhoy Plantation off Clements Ferry Road to develop at least 260 apartments, townhomes or condominiums, according to the deed filed with Berkeley County. The buyer is an affiliate of PGIM Real Estate, a New York-based global investment firm.
The seller was Cainhoy Land & Timber. Five percent of the units must be set aside for affordable housing, according to the deed.
On the outskirts of Summerville, another large apartment development is being proposed.
HH Multi of Fayetteville, N.C., recently applied for a state stormwater permit for a 21-acre parcel owned by Slandsville LLC where Dorchester Road meets U.S. Highway 17-A. The application shows 288 units in 13 buildings, with sizes ranging from one to three bedrooms.
HH Multi is a sister company of H&H Homes, also of Fayetteville.
Slandsville bought the 40-acre tract where the apartments are slated to be built for $1.24 million in 2005, according to Dorchester County land records.
Changing hands
Also, in the multifamily realm, a 76-unit Hanahan property recently changed hands.
An affilate of Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Conserve Holdings paid $6.25 million for Colony Square, a garden-style apartment complex at 1100 River Road, according to Mark Boyce and Blake Coffey of the commercial real estate firm Berkadia, which handled the transaction for the seller, Massachusetts-based VTT Management.
The property, near the intersection of Murray Avenue and Hanahan Road, was 96% occupied at the time of the sale.
“Colony Square represents a stable asset with upside through interior renovations," Boyce said in a statement. "The property is in the sought-after Hanahan school district, but just a short drive from Rivers Avenue and the retail and employment based in that corridor.”
VTT paid about $2.8 million for Colony Square two years ago, according to Berkeley County land records. The Framingham, Mass.-based firm owns another local rental property, Pine Crest Apartments on McMillan Avenue in North Charleston, according to its website.
Midtown mixed-use
A new mixed-use development is proposed in the Midtown part of Mount Pleasant.
Charlotte-based commercial real estate firm Lat Purser is seeking approval to construct a pair of two-story buildings for office and retail use at 1151 Midtown Ave. across from MUSC Health East Cooper.
A 44,460-square-foot structure would house office and retail; a 17,150-square-foot building would be for office use.
The development would front a new 70-unit residential condominium project called Lennar at Midtown, according to plans presented to the town.
The town's Commercial Design Review Board will consider the plans Wednesday.
Sold
The building that once housed retailer Charleston Angler in West Ashley has been sold.
A company called 654 SAB LLC recently bought the 3,675-square-foot building at 654 St. Andrews Blvd. for $1.025 million from Caroline and Malcolm Rhodes, who launched the fish-related retail venture in 2001.
The couple sold the business in 2017 to Rich LaVecchia, but retained ownership of the building. LaVecchia closed the fishing supply merchant in West Ashley in February after 18 years and the Mount Pleasant site after 13 years to concentrate on online sales.