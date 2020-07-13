Landowners sue Charleston airport in airspace dispute over 4 acres near runway

The owners of a small parcel on Dorchester Road near the end of a runway at Charleston International are suing the airport's oversight agency in a dispute over the value of the property and the airspace above it.

Property owner Highway LLC claims in a recent lawsuit filed in Charleston County that Charleston County Aviation Authority's objection to apartments being built on the site has resulted in an inverse condemnation and regulatory taking of the four-acre property.

Highway LLC, a partnership between Kevin High with Walk Away Stays, a property management and vacation rental firm, and Army veteran George Christodal, is seeking an unspecified amount of money for damages through a jury trial, according to their attorney Ellis R. Lesemann.

Aviation Authority attorney Arnold Goodstein said last fall the airport did not want to own the land, just the airspace above it, to prevent residential units from being built on the site because it is in the aircraft protection zone of one of the runways owned by Joint Base Charleston and used by the airport.

"It's an important piece of property to protect the airspace around the airport," Goodstein said Monday in response to the lawsuit. "It's OK to put commercial uses there, but we don't want anyone living there."

He said the Federal Aviation Administration offered 90 percent of the cost to buy the airspace, but the federal agency doesn't want the airport to buy the property outright.

Goodstein said if the airport ends up having to buy the land to protect it from development, the offering price will be based on "the fair market value of how it stands today, not on the development potential."

That's basically where the rub comes in.

High and Christodal want to build a multifamily residential development called Beacon Rock for workforce housing with an emphasis on homes for veterans on the parcel between the Covington Hills and Ashley Acres residential communities.

The property, already zoned for multifamily use, lies in unincorporated Charleston County, but the landowners wanted it annexed into the city of North Charleston because the city's land use regulations would allow for nearly double the number of apartments, jumping from 85 to 156.

The airport opposed the annexation request, saying development of the property could have negative effects on flights and federal funding for the airport. It was never approved.

The lawsuit maintains other residential uses, including homes and apartments, lie at the end of the runway and another runway, and the U.S. Air Force put the height restriction for development on the property at 130 feet, which the landowners say would allow for greater density since they can build higher.

The landowners also claim in the lawsuit the airport agency "has repeatedly informed plaintiff that it has been evaluating the property for purposes of eminent domain," but go on to say the agency has not pursued those proceedings "in a fair or timely manner."

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The lawsuit says the main point of disagreement is the number of units on which the value of the land would be based.

Both the airport agency and the landowners sought appraisals. The airport came back with $21,000 per unit while the landowners said $22,000 is more appropriate, according to the lawsuit.

For 85 units, that would amount to $1.785 under the airport appraisal and $1.87 million under the landowners' figure. For 156 units, it comes out to $3.276 under the airport appraisal and $3.432 million using the landowners' per-unit amount.

In any event, the airport says it doesn't want to pay any more than what the undeveloped land is worth now.

The Aviation Authority in December 2019 offered $360,000 for the airspace rights, not the property, according to the lawsuit. The landowners declined the offer, saying it was a fraction of what the property is worth.

The landowners claim the two sides have not been able to agree on a price "of just compensation ... in a timely manner" for the property.

Highway LLC bought the parcel in 2017 for $325,000, according to Charleston County land records.

The airport agency does not object to commercial uses of the land under current zoning rules, but the landowners say the Aviation Authority is relying on hypothetical uses to lower the amount it wants to pay.

Under the county's land-use rules for the site, the landowners say only sweet grass basket stands and barber or beauty shops would be allowed.

"The potential commercial use of the property is so curtailed that it is worthless," the lawsuit claims. "The limited allowed uses are not economically viable under the circumstances, as they would not provide an economic justification for any rational person to purchase or develop the property."

Goodstein said it's unfortunate the dispute has ended in litigation, but he offered a ray of hope that it could be settled soon.

"In the end, it will all work out," he said.

Beside the four-acre parcel in question, the airport owns just under one acre along a drainage ditch leading from the airfield to the Ashley River, according to land records. It paid $25,000 for the property in 1980, shortly before the new terminal opened in 1985.