The latest purchase of part of the 2,000-acre Wildcat Tract in Berkeley County brings land sales on the huge parcel to more than $56 million.

An affiliate of Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development bought the tract just west of the developing 4,500-acre Cane Bay Plantation for $21 million in 2016.

All of the money from land sales is not profit since the owner also usually incurs development costs of infrastructure such as roads and underground utilities.

"Tens of millions of dollars have gone into and continue to go into infrastructure," Gramling spokeswoman Kelly Seger said.

Earlier this week, an affiliate of Atlanta-based Ashton Woods Homes paid nearly $2.28 million for 45 acres of the Wildcat Tract, where about 95 homes will rise on the newly purchased parcel about 30 miles northwest of Charleston, according to company spokeswoman Chantel Wujtow.

It's not Ashton Woods' first foray into the Wildcat Tract.

In 2017, the homebuilder bought 134 acres for $6.52 million. That development is called Windwoods.

The two parcels together represent about 9 percent of the 2,031-acre Wildcat Tract, where the county has approved 5,700 houses for full build-out.

Other homebuilders and developers have acquired property in the tract as well.

In June, Texas-based D.R. Horton, the nation's largest homebuilder, paid $25.2 million for 604 acres in the Wildcat Tract between U.S. Highway 176 and Black Tom Road. That represents about 30 percent of the parcel's total acreage, which equals about 1,700 homes.

Earlier in the spring, Lennar Corp., the nation's second-largest homebuilder, paid $7.14 million for 154 acres of the property with plans for 377 new homes.

Two years earlier, Lennar bought 184 acres for $7.72 million with plans for about 400 houses next to Lindera Preserve in the Cane Bay development.

Just over 61 acres sold for $3.95 million last year to another entity, while an affiliate of a Miami-based senior living facility bought 18 acres last year for $3.6 million.

Based on reported transactions, about 1,200 acres of the Wildcat Tract have been sold so far.

Gramling Brothers owner Ben Gramling has previously said that not all of the 2,031-acre tract will be developed since some of it is wetlands, buffers or set aside property.

Gramling Brothers also initiated development of the Cane Bay tract several years ago, when Berkeley County approved up to 10,000 homes for the massive parcel off U.S. Highway 176. To date, just over 4,000 houses are on the ground in Cane Bay, Gramling spokeswoman Kelly Seger said.

A few homes have been built on the Wildcat Tract in acreage roughly adjacent to Cane Bay. Both Ashton Woods and Lennar have houses there.