A Greenville-based gas station and convenience store company now owns a key corner of the former Shipwatch Square Shopping Center in what has become a food desert without a grocery store near the old Navy base in North Charleston.

An affiliate of Spinx bought just over 3 acres in late October for $1.7 million at McMillan and Rivers avenues, according to Charleston County property land records.

A representative of Spinx did not immediately respond for comment Wednesday on a construction timetable.

The city has been trying to attract a grocery store on the site for more than a decade without any luck.

Mayor Keith Summey isn't totally happy with a gas station going on the old retail center property, but he said it might help reinvigorate the idle corner.

"It wouldn't be my first choice," Summey said. "But it might help draw other retail. They do offer a good product with food service. If it was going to be a gas station, I guess I would want it to be Spinx."

He noted the store will have little competition in the area except for an Exxon gas station diagonally across the street.

The Greenville firm had asked for a variance to put an entrance on Rivers Avenue, but the city denied it because it would be difficult to make a left turn out of the gas station, the mayor said. They also wanted a variance on some landscaping, but Summey said the convenience store will have to abide by the same rules as anyone else.

As for the rest of the shopping center property, the mayor has not heard of any plans for other uses.

"As long as it's legitimate businesses, I'm happy with whatever it is," Summey said.

City Councilman Michael Brown, whose district abuts the property on the east side of Rivers Avenue, also said city council and the community would prefer that a gas station not go on the site.

"It could be looked at as a detriment going forward, but I believe there is still space to put a grocery store on that property," Brown said.

To make a supermarket a reality once again in the area, he said the demographics have to change, including adding more residents.

"We have to have more density in the whole area, including where the (old) Naval Hospital is," Brown said.

Greenville-based Shipwatch Investors LLC and affiliates bought the nearly 16-acre site in 2017 for nearly $3 million. It once housed a Winn-Dixie grocery store that closed in 2005, leaving the south end of the city without a full-service supermarket.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

North Charleston had previously purchased the tract in 2010 and later bought the corner parcel in 2011 after a drug store deal fell through.

In 2011, Mayor Keith Summey crawled into the cab of a trackhoe and helped to claw apart the once-thriving retail center in hopes of landing new development, namely a grocery store, on the cleared tract. The city then sold the property to Shipwatch Investors.

The old retail center, billed as the largest in the state when it opened as Pinehaven Shopping Center on 18 acres in September 1959, fell out of favor when indoor malls became popular in the 1970s and 1980s. It later was renamed Shipwatch Square, but when the Navy base closed in 1996, its fate was sealed.

Not all of the former retail tract remains idle. In 2017, Shipwatch Investors sold 6.5 acres for $2.5 million. A Restaurant Depot dining supply store at 3600 Meeting St. Road now occupies the site.

The city of North Charleston still owns about 2 acres behind a church at the corner of McMillan Avenue and Meeting Street Road, where Summey hopes to land a grocery store one day. The city has a parking agreement with the adjacent land owner, which still owns the remainder of the former shopping center.

Spinx operates 12 sites in the Charleston area and about 75 others across South Carolina, mostly in the Upstate, according to its website.

The company currently has three sites in North Charleston on Ashley Phosphate Road, West Montague Avenue and Rivers Avenue near Trident Technical College.