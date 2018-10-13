After raising hundreds of houses in Carrington Chase since the 2000s, builder NLP Homes recently launched the last phase of the scenic neighborhood at the Lakes of Summerville.
The new home, family-friendly community sits minutes from downtown Summerville and half-an-hour from Charleston. It offers value priced three bedroom, two bath homes that are close to schools, businesses, medical centers, shopping and restaurants, the company says.
"It’s been over a decade since we first started construction here and after nearly 1,000 homes built, it's hard to believe we are starting on our final phase of new homes," says Isabel Colonna, manager at Carrington Chase.
This project has been a blessing in many ways. We have had the opportunity to meet all sorts of people — from young families with children to retiring empty nesters and, they all make up the fabric of this amazing community," she says.
"We’re excited to welcome the last new families into the community, and this will happen soon, as we don't have many lots left,” Colonna points out. "Our last few home sites are available for purchase now and each offer a great build site for your new home."
The area around Carrington Chase has grown over the years, the builder says. Summerville's steady expansion led to a new interchange installed on Interstate 26 at Summerville.
"This new road and highway infrastructure has made Carrington Chase, and all of Summerville, more accessible to the local Charleston metro area," Colonna says. "There's a lot of industry in the area as well, which supports our home values, including the new Volvo plant that joined existing Boeing and Bosch facilities. Plus, the Joint Air Force Base is only 25 minutes from Carrington Chase," she says. Also contributing to the neighborhood's growing popularity is its convenient location to well-thought-of Dorchester II schools, the manager says.
Carrington Chase finds itself in a building boom, backers say, with more than 40 homes under construction and less than 17 available for purchase. "These homes are selling fast," she says. "They are the best value in the area, offering the opportunity for families to own a newly constructed home, with three bedrooms, two baths, and a one- or two-car garage, at a terrific price. Our customers fall in love with these homes — for many it's their first home," she says. "And, with our competitive pricing and incentives — including a contribution to closing costs for buyers that use the preferred lender — we should be sold out soon.”
Go to www.CarringtonChaseSC.com, call 843-875-9313 or visit the sales office at 200 Salkehatchie St. in Summerville.