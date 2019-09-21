There are those homes that have a regal-like presence about them.
One such home is in the sought after neighborhood of St. Michaels Place on James Island. The custom-built home at 658 Lake Francis Drive is all brick. Its pristine and perfectly manicured lawn and green spaces are a precursor to what is inside.
Built in 1998, it has been impeccably renovated to reflect a modern lifestyle – an open floor plan that seamlessly incorporates flowing spaces – perfect for entertaining.
“This neighborhood is the perfect location,” said Donna Caldwell of Carolina One Real Estate. “It’s tucked away off of Harborview Road and minutes from the James Island Connector. Plus, it’s ten minutes from downtown, Folly Beach and the James Island County Park.”
St. Michaels Place is an ideal location for both young professionals and families because of its prime location. The 32 homes in this well-established, intimate community have a wide range of architectural styles. Designed to take advantage of Lake Francis, homes not directly on the lake have a lake view from front yards. The charming neighborhood’s residents make up the HOA Board to collectively ensure St. Michaels Place maintains its value and appearance. Close enough to take a stroll to the Terrace Theater or the Farmers Market, it feels removed from the hustle and bustle.
“There are trees that canopy over the street,” Caldwell said. “There are sidewalks and it’s well-maintained with no through traffic. This home’s street ends in a cul-de-sac and it’s on a quarter-acre lot.”
The four-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath home is fully renovated with new roof, HVAC system, hot water heater and much more. Recently, hurricane certified shutters by the Muhler Company were added and the home has a front and back yard sprinkler system. Professionally landscaped, the grounds of this home are not only lush, but the backyard with in ground pool presents as a paradise-like setting – the perfect spot to unwind any time of year.
Inside and outside luxury
A set of bricked steps lead up to the home’s transommed front door and upon entering, the open and expansive space with large windows let in plenty of natural light. The eye goes to the large windows at the back of the home and the result is a feeling of expansive openness.
A tiled entry gives one time to pause before entering the large living area with gas fireplace, built-ins and impressive trey ceiling.
Hardwoods run throughout the home with the exception of the kitchen and baths. Off the living room is a large dining room with windows and double-trey ceiling – perfect for large family get-togethers or dinner parties. Moldings, chair railing and smooth ceilings dotted with recessed lighting are creamy white. The owners chose a palette of tans, taupes, creams and greens for the downstairs living spaces.
“The owners had the kitchen completed renovated with quartz countertops, white cabinets with glass cabinets and top-of-the-line appliances, “Caldwell said.
The kitchen is directly off the living and dining spaces and a large window over the sink brings in plenty of natural light. Bosch, JennAir and Samsung appliances make this space a great one for the family chef. There’s also a large window and space on the opposite end of the kitchen, perfect for a sitting area of the breakfast nook.
Access to a generously sized screened-in porch is off the living/kitchen space. A wood ceiling and shingled wall painted white with warm wood floors give this space a very homey and comfortable feel. A ceiling fan ensures the space stays cool and breezy during the summer months. The screened door from here leads to a deck for grilling and entertaining with a view of a lushly landscaped green space below.
The owners of the home wanted the backyard to mimic an English lawn and it does so, right next to the pool. A serene and quiet space filled with lemon, lime and tea olive trees, it’s not only beautiful but fragrant – designed to delight the senses.
The deck stairs lead to the year and a beautifully private pool area. The gunite saltwater pool by Blue Haven Pools and Spa in the backyard is a haven complete with palm trees, privacy fence and greenery.
The master and bedrooms
The master suite is downstairs, dramatic and light-filled with a triple trey ceiling. The master bath has a large window and was completely renovated. A large glass and tiled shower with two shower heads and custom designed, large soaking tub with granite surround and woodwork is distinctive and timeless . Custom-built double vanities, stone flooring and custom lighting complete this spa-like space.
Upstairs are three other good-sized bedrooms — great spaces for family, guests or a home office — and all with natural light. Two baths complete the upstairs area.
“St. Michaels Place has been one of my favorite neighborhoods since I helped my clients purchase this home,” Caldwell said. “You’re minutes away from everything and this well-maintained home is perfect for entertaining. The outdoor space of the home is beautiful with enough green space to play with your pets or children.”
As of September 18, 2019, the 2,503 square-foot-home at 658 Lake Francis was $640,000.
AGENT SPOTLIGHT
Donna Caldwell, Realtor, ABR, SRES
Carolina One Real Estate
843-814-2516