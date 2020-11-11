Ladson shopping center being redeveloped; new retailer to open in downtown Charleston

LADSON — A strip shopping center that once housed a supermarket and more recently, a discount store, is being redeveloped.

The property called College Park Center on College Park Road at U.S. Highway 78 near Exchange Park Fairgrounds is being upgraded.

Fred's discount store operated in the shopping center with some smaller tenants until the discount shop closed in May 2019 and then went out of business across the nation late last year.

Prior to Fred's, the property served as a Piggly Wiggly before the grocer moved across College Park Road.

College Park Center LLC, registered to Avison Young agent Chris Fraser who is part owner, bought the 76,000-square-foot Ladson shopping center as well as the corner lot where Burger King operates for $2.5 million in 2003. The company added an undeveloped outparcel along College Park Road in 2014 for $174,000, according to Berkeley County land records.

The ownership group is now redeveloping about 25,000 square feet of the center into three retail spaces. They range from about 4,500 square feet to 10,000 square feet, according to Craig Massey with Avison Young.

Massey said no leases have been signed, but the firm is in negotiations with a couple of different prospects.

The redevelopment project, headed by Hill Construction, is slated for completion by early spring.

Holiday arrival

A new handmade jewelry, apparel and gift shop plans to open in downtown Charleston ahead of the holiday shopping season.

The Tiny Tassel will occupy a 750-square-foot space at 46-B Spring St. The opening date has not been announced.

"Over the past five years the business has grown so much, and it led me to making the decision to open a brick-and-mortar (shop)," founder Mimi Striplin said.

The store, she added, is designed for women who live colorfully through their wardrobe.

Called the flagship store, it features tassel wallpaper and a display of tassel earrings, along with a pink refrigerator and a work space where visitors can peek at what happens behind the scenes.

Striplin designed her first piece of jewelry called the Signature Tassel Earring in 2015. After a year of working in men's fashion, she became affiliated with a gift shop called the Cannonborough Collective at 185-A St. Philip St. in 2017. This year, she left to launch her own walk-in business.

The new shop is a family affair as Striplin's mother, Keiko, hand-makes the clothing, while Striplin's sister, Aiko, helps to design pieces for the curated collection.

New shops

Two new retail shops recently signed leases in the Charleston area, according to the commercial real estate firm Avison Young.

Planet Vape & Tobacco leased 1,500 square feet at 2770 Maybank Highway on Johns Island while Anthony's Barbershop leased 960 square feet at 915 Folly Road on James Island.

Play time

A game store now offers a second location in the Charleston area.

Final Round Game Shop recently launched a new shop at 2408 Ashley River Road in West Ashley. The other is at 4552 Ladson Road in Ladson.

It's open 3-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More convenience

Parker's Kitchen will soon open its newest convenience store and gas station in the Charleston area.

The Savannah-based company will launch the new shop at 6 a.m. Thursday at 8108 Windsor Hill Blvd. off Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston.

Several other stores have already opened in the area, and more are planned.

Book it

The last two pop-up book sales this year to support Charleston County Library System are coming up with one just before the holiday rush.

A presale for members of Charleston Friends of the Library is set for 2-4:30 p.m. Friday at Bees Ferry West Ashley Branch on Sanders Road next to West Ashley High School.

A public sale will be held 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday at the same location.

The next sale will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 12 at Mount Pleasant Regional Branch Library at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road.

The first hour of both sales is set aside for senior shopping.

Prices start at $1 for paperbacks and $4 for hardbacks. Books, CDs and DVDs will be on sale.

Safety protocols include masked volunteers, sanitized shopping baskets, one-direction lanes, social distancing and adherence to occupancy levels. All attendees will be required to wear a mask.