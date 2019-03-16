You’re seeing the Post and Courier’s weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.
Kiawah River begins selling homes with prices from $600,000 to $1.2M
Homesite sales have begun at the developing new Kiawah River community on Johns Island.
Eight of the first 10 custom homesites have been sold and 34 for-sale homes in the development's Jack Island neighborhood have been released.
Homesites start at $200,000 while home prices in the new neighborhood range from $600,000 to $1.2 million.
The 2,000-acre former tract carved out of former plantations sits off Betsy Kerrison Parkway along the Kiawah River, just west of the gated Kiawah Island community. About half of the property will be reserved in green space.
The development will include a roadside farm stand, chapel and community hall, swim and fitness club and outdoor learning center along with 20 miles of waterfront.
"With the advent of home construction, we are eager to welcome our first homeowners this summer," said Carter Redd, managing director of Kiawah River.
Charleston-area home sales rebound after 3-month skid
Residential transactions climbed nearly 10 percent in February following the end of the government shutdown and double-digit drops in December and January.
By the numbers
2: Number of stores North Carolina-based Lowes Foods supermarket will have in the Charleston area when it opens in Mount Pleasant March 27.
2: Number of new senior living communities coming to the Charleston area.
15: Number of supermarkets North Carolina-based Food Lion will revamp in the Charleston region as part of a $158 million upgrade of 82 stores across South Carolina and 10 in North Carolina.
225: Number of rooms coming to the new Waterfront Park hotel complex in downtown Charleston.
This week in real estate
+Floating by: On the water, short-term rentals in boats escape Charleston’s rules limiting Airbnb hosts.
+Under pressure: Encroaching development threatens Cooper River Historic District, South Carolina's largest at 46 square miles.
+Antebellum makeover: Ashley Hall school renovates another historic Charleston home, this one at 89 Warren St.
+Scarcity of starter homes: Experts weigh in on the Charleston region's home price problem.
Peninsular Publix opens
Peninsular Charleston's first Publix and third full-service grocery store opened this week on the ground floor of the new nine-story 10 WestEdge building at Spring Street and Lockwood Drive.
Upcoming real estate events
- Open house: The developing Nexton community near Summerville is hosting its spring open house March 16-17 at 106 Greeting House Road. It's free.
- Home ownership workshops: Origin SC will host free seminars on owning a home, credit and budgeting at different dates and times starting April 11 at 4925 Lacross Road, North Charleston.
