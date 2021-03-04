Kiawah mansion built in early 1800s hits the market for $21M

Burned by British troops during the Revolutionary War, rebuilt by a South Carolina governor who served during the war, later abandoned for a good part of a century and then restored in the 1990s, a historic Kiawah Island home is now on the market.

The asking price for the 6,816-square-foot, two-story Vanderhorst Mansion on 16.5 acres hugging the Kiawah River is $21 million.

If it sells at that price, it would be the most expensive single-family residence ever to sell on the gated island community where cattle once roamed and indigo and cotton grew.

The highest-priced, residential property sale on the island remains the 9,777-square-foot, oceanfront spread on 3 acres at 181 Bally Bunion Drive. It changed hands in 2015 for $20.25 million.

Vanderhorst Mansion is named for Arnoldus Vanderhorst, who commissioned construction of the old plantation house around 1800 to replace the former residence on the site that was torched by the Redcoats in 1780.

Vanderhorst had served as a colonel under Gen. Francis Marion, the Swamp Fox, whose guerilla warfare tactics were irregular at the time and rattled the regimented British troops. When the Redcoats captured Charleston, people such as Vanderhorst, who had taken up arms against the king, paid the price by having their estates seized and set ablaze.

During and after the war, Vanderhorst served in the Legislature as a representative and then senator before being elected intendant (now called mayor) of Charleston in 1785 and served two non-consecutive, two-year terms. In 1791, he welcomed President George Washington to the city.

Three years later, he became governor and served for two years before returning to his plantation on Kiawah Island to build the house.

Vanderhorst didn't live many more years to enjoy the estate on Kiawah River. He died in 1815.

Island of change

The property, including the house and the entire island, which had previously been split and owned by different entities, remained in the Vanderhorst family until around 1950 when it was sold for logging and timber.

Family members didn't often stay there since they had other homes, and the infrequently used house fell into disrepair. In 1973 it was added to the National Register of Historic Places to try to protect it from further ruin.

The next year, the Kuwait Investment Corp. bought the island, conducted an environmental study and developed a master plan. In 1976, real estate sales began and Cougar Point Golf Course opened. Two more golf courses would open in the 1980s.

In 1988, developer Charles Darby III and others bought much of the undeveloped island, an old inn and the three golf courses through an affiliate of the Beach Co. for $105 million. The run-down mansion came with the purchase, and in 1993, five siblings of the Darby family acquired the badly deteriorated house and had it restored.

They include Charles "Buddy" Darby and Ann Parker of Sullivan's Island, John Darby of Mount Pleasant, Beth Haizlip of Jacksonville and Joya Wolf of Denver.

Saving the house

"It was almost on its last leg," Wolf said. "But being Charlestonians, the idea of restoring and preserving historical properties was in our blood."

She wasn't sure how much money was spent on restoration, but it is believed to be around $3 million to $4 million.

"The flooring and wainscoting were intact, but it didn't have any electrical or plumbing or any modern convenience," said Danielle Whitson, the listing agent for Kiawah Island Real Estate. "(The Darbys) added two pavilions on either side of the home."

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The house now has three bathrooms on each wing and a half bath in the interior.

The ground floor, Whitson said, was believed to be used to store cotton, though other accounts say hay may have been stashed there as well.

The original front of the house is now on the backside, which, when the home was built, was the main entrance because the only way to access the property was from the river at the time. A pool now sits between the river and the house.

On the other side of the house, an avenue of oaks trails off Governors Drive down the driveway into the property.

A oak-line trail also extends directly across from the house all the way to the beach on the other side of the island, according to Dan Whalen, president of Kiawah Island Real Estate.

"You can walk or bike directly to the beach from the house," Whalen said.

The meticulously restored house, with expensive furnishings, didn't lend itself too well to the siblings' rambunctious children as the family started to grow bigger.

Outdoor addition

In 2008, they built the Creek House for family gatherings around the site of the old plantation's cook house.

"As the children started growing, we thought it would be better to have something a little less formal," Wolf said.

Likening it to a big screened, outdoor porch, the Creek House includes a kitchen, wood-burning fireplace, deck, shower, bathroom, bar top made from an old tree and a cement table reinforced with rebar.

"It had to be strong enough to dance on," Whitson said. Wolf agreed, remembering the good times with a chuckle.

The Denver resident calls the decision to sell the property "bittersweet," but she and her siblings realize it's time for another family to make memories there.

"We are just not using it as much as we used to," Wolf said. "Everyone's scattered all over the country. We want someone else to have as much enjoyment and good times as we have."

Wolf also will miss the outdoor activities she enjoys and the clear nights looking at the stars without any light pollution.

"You feel like you are out in the middle of the country," she said. "The view is amazing. You can watch the weather roll in and out. It's a pretty unique little oasis."

Interestingly, the estate comes with an entitlement that allows 28 homes to be built there.

Darby family members believe a buyer with an extended family could erect cottages or guest houses around the edge of the property that would not be too visible from the main house.

"It all depends on whoever buys it and what they want to do," she said.