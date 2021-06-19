Kiawah Island posted record $205M in 1Q sales; N. Charleston retail site sells for $7.6M

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Kiawah Island posted record $205M in Q1 sales

The wealthy are not sitting on the sidelines in the hot real estate market.

On the gated community of Kiawah Island that hugs the Atlantic Ocean, residential sales set another record in the first quarter of 2021, continuing the trend for all of 2020.

Kiawah Island Real Estate, which handles the majority of sales on the island, reported $205 million in sales and 177 transactions handled by all firms on the seaside resort town. That's a 176 percent surge in sales volume and 181 percent spike in transactions over the first quarter of 2020, when the coronavirus first disrupted the economy.

Measured against the coronavirus-free first three months of 2019, the first quarter accounted for a 250 percent jump in transactions and 297 percent growth in sales volume.

For Kiawah Island Real Estate, the firm generated $152 million in sales across 118 transactions. That's a 237 percent leap in the number of sales versus the same quarter last year and a 337 percent rise over the same period in 2019.

Like most residential real estate markets across the U.S., the island's inventory of properties for sale is down to a record low 2.7 percent. Just 13 villa and cottage properties were on the market in late May, or 0.8 percent of all stock in that segment. Last year at the same time, 98 properties were available.

During the first quarter, the most expensive house sold and handled by Kiawah Island Real Estate was the $7.3 million sale of a four-bedroom, four-bathroom ocean and marsh view home at 4 Ocean Course Drive.

The 264-unit, recently built Mason Apartments in Ladson recently changed hands as American Landmark Apartments bought the property from New York-based Monday Properties.

By the numbers

33: Number of dealerships now in Hudson Automotive Group after the Charleston-based company bought a site in Alabama recently. Another is on the way to Summerville.

4,800: Square footage of the new alcoholic beverage store, Gibby's Bottle Shop, set to open June 22 in St. Andrews Center in West Ashley.

7,474: Square footage of the Chinese restaurant that closed recently in St. Andrews Center in West Ashley.

This week in real estate

+ Protecting airspace: Charleston airport officials agreed to pay a landowner about $1.5 million June 15 to settle a lawsuit over the proposed development of a 4-acre tract of land near the end of one of the runways.

+ Adding space: South Carolina developers scramble to boost the number of warehouse and distribution sites to handle surge in e-commerce imports.

+ Managing water: Charleston may update its zoning to account for flooding and sea-level rise.

A New Jersey investor recently paid $7.6 million for part of the Promenade at Northwoods Shopping Center on Rivers Avenue that houses Hobby Lobby and Boot Barn. Provided photo

