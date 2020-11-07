Kiawah Island home tour set for Saturday; affordable housing to be built near Angel Oak

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here.

Kiawah Island tour of homes, outdoors set for Saturday

The annual Kiawah Island Tour of Homes to support the Charleston Symphony Orchestra will take place today, Nov. 7, and this year's event includes a new feature for those looking to take in some outdoor spots in light of the pandemic.

The Naturally Kiawah Outdoors part of the tour allows ticket-holders to walk and explore natural landscapes, gardens, beaches and rivers that made the island unique. They include a demonstration garden, butterfly garden at the Sanctuary and a mariners watch boardwalk.

Additionally, the event features a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday. It will open with a performance by Holy City Opera Arts & Lyric Opera at 11:30 a.m. The celebration will continue with an open-air tent set up on Freshfields Village Green where symphony musicians will play throughout the afternoon. All activities are open to the public. Beverages, including wine, and food will be available for purchase.

Tour participants will also have the opportunity to shop at SCORE, the symphony's pop-up shop. It will feature edited collections, available for a limited time.

The homes included on the 2020 tour are each unique and demonstrate a variety of lifestyles and homeowners’ individual styles.

Check-in and tour starts at 9:30 a.m. on the Green at Freshfields Village in front of Java Java. Self-guided tours run from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Music, food and beverages will be offered on Freshfields Village Green 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tickets are also available for sale at Indigo Books in Freshfields Village or the Kiawah Island Municipal Center on Betsy Kerrison Parkway. Tickets on the day of the tour will sell for $60 each.

Masks are required, and social distancing will be enforced. Only flat-heeled shoes are allowed on the tour. There is no handicapped access in homes.

For more information, go to csolinc.org.

Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up for free.

Sign up for our real estate newsletter! Get the best of the Post and Courier's Real Estate news, handpicked and delivered to your inbox each Saturday. Email

Sign Up!

The 5,000-square-foot, three-story, seaside villa at 2307 Atlantic Ave. is the latest multi-million-dollar residence to sell in the Charleston region.

By the numbers

5: Number of restaurants Charleston Sports Pub will have in the Lowcountry when it opens its newest location in Goose Creek in December.

72: Number of affordable housing units planned near the Angel Oak Tree on Johns Island.

120: Number of affordable housing units to be renovated after $26.3 million deal for Canebreak Apartments in Summerville.

This week in real estate

+ Filing bankruptcy: The owner of several shopping centers, including Northwoods Mall in North Charleston and others across the state, filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this week after mounting losses from the pandemic.

+ Filing an appeal: Developers are challenging a rejection that blocked development of a South Carolina barrier island.

+ Rebuilding: Reconstruction has begun on Columbia's iconic Babcock Building after massive fire in September.

Mailboxes along South Carolina's rural roads come in a variety of styles and say a lot about their letter retrievers.

Did a friend forward you this email? Subscribe here.

Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.