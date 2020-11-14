Kiawah expects a record-breaking year in home sales; 2 new office buildings on way

High-end home sales, like others throughout the Charleston area, have flourished in recent months, and the gated mansions on Kiawah Island are no exception.

Kiawah Island Real Estate, which handles the majority of residential transactions on the seaside resort, reported this week its sales from July through September were the highest in the island's history, and sales are likely to set a record this year.

The firm reported $314 million in sales volume from 259 closings during the third quarter, according to Dan Whalen, president of the real estate firm.

For the year through September, the island has recorded 404 closings, a 73 percent increase over last year for an average of 1.5 closings per day. Total sales volume on the island so far this year stands at just under $475 million.

The increase in sales along with average home prices rising resulted in a 116 percent jump in overall dollar volume.

August was the best month in the agency's history with 59 properties selling for $99.4 million, beating the previous all-time high of $72.3 million in August 2005. Sales for August of this year averaged just under $1.7 million per transaction. Last year in August, the firm reported 10 sales of $7.7 million.

September's sales came in second best in the agency's history with 69 closings for $93.6 million.

During the first nine months of the year, sales volume on single-family homes and homesites more than doubled while the villa-and-cottage sector rang up a 79 percent rise in dollar volume.

Because of the increase in buying activity, Kiawah's inventory plunged to 260 available properties in the third quarter from 370 properties at the end of the second quarter in June. The agency said it's the lowest inventory on record.

The firm pointed to a couple of notable sales during the third quarter, including a homesite at 165 Surfsong Road that sold for $2.465 million after five days on the market and a home at 4 Shell Creek Landing that sold for $3.2 million the same day it was placed on the market. Both properties sold for 100 percent of the list price.

"In short, we are seeing unprecedented activity on the Island," Whalen said. "On Kiawah, we believe the pandemic has caused families to re-evaluate how they spend their time, whom they spend it with and where they spend it."

Because of low inventory, Whalen anticipates contract activity will dip during the October through December quarter and sales to stabilize by year's end.

Breaking ground

A new office building is coming to Mount Pleasant while another is on the way to Charleston's upper peninsula.

David Tart of the development firm Raines will lead a ground-breaking ceremony at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday for a new four-story office building at 302 Wingo Way. The site is adjacent to Johnnie Dodds Boulevard behind Hilton Garden Inn near the base of the Ravenel Bridge.

The building will be called Wingo Way.

Also, on Charleston's upper peninsula, a 5,800-square-foot structure is planned for a corner lot at 1426 Meeting Street Road at Cunnington Avenue, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston.

The buyer, Cohn Management of Columbia, paid $675,000 for the 0.23-acre site in early October, according to Charleston County land records.

"Within two weeks of bringing this property to market, we had an agreed-to deal, which speaks to the demand for well-located office space in our region," said Thomas Boulware, broker-in-charge at NAI Charleston.

New owners

A two-story office building on Daniel Island is now under new ownership.

Mike White of commercial real estate firm Charleston Industrial and several island residents teamed up to buy the 38,000-square-foot building at 900 Island Park Drive, formerly known as The UBS Center, for $8.5 million recently from the former West Palm Beach, Fla., owner.

UBS recently vacated the property after moving across the Wando River to a new location in Mount Pleasant. It will now be called Live Oak Center, after a 100-year-old tree in the front courtyard.

Planned upgrades include a new roof, landscaping, lobby flooring and parking lot resurfacing.

"I'm a huge proponent of Daniel Island, where I've lived and worked for the past 14 years," White said. "I firmly believe that the best owners of the commercial properties here are residents who take pride in and love their community. This is the sixth commercial property acquisition in which I've partnered with other like-minded Daniel Island residents."

The building was constructed in 1999. Its tenants include Jones Trading, GoodRx, Aerotek, Whiting Turner, HealthTrust, Stearns Home Lending, Charleston Sports Medicine and Roper ATI physical therapy.