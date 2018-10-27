Careers geared to helping people buy and sell their homes can include flexible work hours and decent pay.
Still, the real estate profession may not be as lucrative or offer sufficient business to only choose that field. Conversely, some workers may want to do real estate part-time as a second venture to supplement their main income.
The result is that agents can find it difficult to balance their time and assignments, even if the jobs don't completely overlap.
"Starting a new career as a real estate agent can be intimidating, to say the least. Gone are the days of that 'guaranteed' paycheck that most people depend on to survive," says Valorie L. Ford, an agent in central Virginia, in an online story on Inman industry website that originally appeared on ActiveRain online community of real estate professionals.
She spells out a few tips for part-time agents seeking to get into real estate full time and for workers jumping into the field while holding down another job.
One key starting point is to find a broker who's used to part-time or newer agents. "Keep in mind that brokers fail or succeed as a direct result of the efforts of the agents who work for them," Ford notes. "Office space and other resources need to be allocated to those who are producing results. The limited work schedule of a part-timer usually equates to less business," she says, while adding that some brokers are well-suited to team with part-timers.
A broad-based challenge can be the work schedule. "Obviously it's not easy to be available for your clients at a time that is good for them if you work limited hours. This is especially true of buyers who want to see new homes," Ford days. Other parts of the job such as dealing with lenders can be manageable since they can take place during "normal" business hours, she says. "But if you work elsewhere during this time period getting things done might become quite difficult."
Another potential problem are situations when it's not possible to meet certain timing requirements. Even with busy full-time agents, they often will rely on a colleague to pitch in but typically will "compensate the other agent for their assistance," she says.
Ford also recommends that agents "be prepared for the 'long haul,'"particularly if they intend to continue in their current job while also working in real estate. "You already know that evenings and weekends are prime time for agents, and finding the time for a day off or vacation is going to be difficult if you want to succeed."
She says many prospective agents "decide to 'test the waters' before devoting themselves full time as a new agent." Many associates begin as part-timers and some stay that way, Ford says, noting that it fits "single parents, persons looking to supplement an existing income, or retired persons who want to stay active and involved."
For potential real estate investors, there are income streams "to sustain you" while pursuing the career full time, says Jaren Barnes, writing for BiggerPockets.com.
He named four real estate jobs that prospective investors could get involved with to learn about the industry and also make some money, including:
- Appraiser. It takes "a little bit of a hassle" to get things set up, he says. "But once they are, you're looking at making $200-$400 per appraisal." Barnes acknowledged that becoming an appraiser "definitely takes a time investment." The outcome, however, can be "working less than 10 hours and making a decent income."
- Assistant Property Manager. This job can be easier to start with and to earn extra money. "Many times property managers are looking for part-time (10-25 hour a week) assistants to help with the on-goings of their workload," Barnes says. Participants can pick up tips and tricks of the industry while also "providing some side income, some valuable experience" and leaving time to focus on investments.
- Broker price opinion professional. "Similar to being an appraiser, but with a lot less overhead hassle," a BPO pro for banks and other financial and institutions can reap plenty of income at a semi-passive pace. "The cool thing is it only takes 10-15 hours of training to get certified," Barnes. One possible catch, at least in the short term: the broker price opinion expert must have a real estate license, he says.
- Stager. Barnes says that becoming a stager "is something you can do right out the gate, without any professional experience." Moreover, it can be fun, lucrative and fairly easy to develop a schedule so the work is part time. He suggests that sideline stagers rent decor and furniture, thereby cutting down on costs.
Barnes says a bottom line point about real estate side jobs is they're good places to learn how to analyze deals. They also assist potential real estate investors in how to get "creative about (their) financial situation."