A new subdivision is planned for a high-profile parcel at the entrance to Johns Island from Charleston off Maybank Highway.
The roughly 33-acre tract includes wooded property on the left after crossing the Stono River Bridge. It's directly across from the entrance to The Preserve at Fenwick Plantation. The property is owned by RHK LLC.
The 116-home proposal follows several other housing developments already under development on Johns Island, including the 1,000-home Kiawah River community rising at the end of Mullet Hall Road off River Road near Betsy Kerrison Parkway, west of Kiawah Island.
Conceptual plans have been filed with the city of Charleston for the development.
On Daniel Island, Woodfield Investments wants to build a 251-unit apartment community on just over 16 acres on Robert Daniel Drive near Daniel Pointe Retirement Community. The parcel is on the north side of Interstate 526 next to Beresford Creek and across from the eastbound on-ramp of the interstate to Mount Pleasant.
On James Island, a 63-lot subdivision is planned for about 10 acres on Grimball Road Extension. It's owned by Grimball Road Partners.
Annexation request
In Mount Pleasant, the town's Planning Commission will consider a request Monday to annex a roughly 2-acre tract of four parcels at 415 and 423 Coleman Blvd. and 2 Broadway St.
That's the property around Peach Orchard Plaza and an auto shop, where the owner, affiliates of Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development of Charleston, submitted plans last September to demolish the structures and construct a mini-storage facility up to three stories tall.
The land is considered a "doughnut hole" that is not in the incorporated limits of the town, but in Charleston County.
It's unclear if the annexation request will affect the proposed project. A Gramling spokesperson did not immediately respond for comment.
Changing hands
A North Charleston industrial building recently changed hands for $5.95 million.
An affiliate of Boston-based real estate adviser GFI Partners bought the 106,353-square-foot building on 6.1 acres at 7240 Cross Park Drive from Hyde Properties LLC, according to the commercial real estate firm Bridge Commercial.
The two-story building, off of Cross County Road, houses American Promotional Products and American Paint Paddle Co. Bridge Commercial will represent GFI in leasing the property.
The two tenants were formerly owned and operated by Hyde Properties' parent company, Affinity Group of Companies in Massachusetts.
New firm
A new real estate company is opening in Summerville Flowertown Realty will cut the ribbon on its new business at 2:30 p.m. Friday at 131 S. Main St.