Johns Island homebuyers sue after builder tries to terminate contracts over 'legal error'

Nine homebuyers are individually suing a Charleston-area homebuilder for alleged breach of contract and other claims related to houses they plan to move into on Johns Island.

The buyers sued Eastwood Homes in June in Charleston County court over their purchase of houses in Swygert's Landing subdivision off River and Brownswood roads.

The buyers entered into separate homebuying contracts from September 2020 to January 2021 for Eastwood Homes to build houses to their specifications on lots they selected, according to the legal filing.

The home prices range from $534,000 to nearly $609,000.

The suit claims Eastwood wants to negate the contracts after citing a "legal error" in the agreements, asking the buyers to negotiate a new contract for the same property at "current market value."

The buyers paid a $5,000 deposit on the property as part of the contract agreement, and the houses are currently in different stages of construction, according to the lawsuit.

Earlier this summer, the homebuyers received notice that Phase 4 of the development was "erroneously left out of the Swygert’s Phases 1, 2 and 3 Declaration of Covenants, Conditions and Restrictions by preceding owner’s legal error," according to the suit.

The homebuyers' attorneys said they are willing to work with Eastwood as it corrects the mistake, but they insist the buyers want the company to build the houses at the price they originally agreed to pay.

"Our clients are more than willing to postpone closing to give Eastwood Homes time to fix their problem they created," said attorneys Ross Appel of McCullough Khan and Michael Cooper of McLeod Law Group, who are representing the homeowners.

"However, we won’t allow Eastwood to use their own mistake as a pretext to force our clients to buy the same house for a much higher price," the attorneys said in a statement.

A representative of Eastwood Homes did not immediately respond for comment July 13, and the company has not yet filed a response to the allegations in court documents.

"Nothing in the contract gives Eastwood Homes the unilateral right to terminate the contract under these circumstances," the suit claims.

The buyers said in the lawsuits they received notice earlier this summer that Eastwood would terminate the existing contract and allow the buyers to enter new contracts at "an increased but yet to be determined price of the home."

Eastwood then sent the buyers "a mutual release" document, which they rejected. The builder also returned deposits to the buyers.

The homebuyers are asking the court to force Eastwood to honor the contracts. Most of the plaintiffs are Charleston County residents buying new homes, but one comes from Aiken County and two others are from Kentucky and New Jersey.

The suit also cites the S.C. Unfair Trade Policies Act.

"These violations go beyond merely breaching the contract," the suit alleges. "Rather, Eastwood Homes’ conduct reveals a coordinated, premediated scheme to force plaintiffs, and other similarly situated contracted purchasers, to pay substantially more for the same property previously negotiated at a lower price."