The 8,200-square-foot custom home and guest house includes eight bedrooms, nine bathrooms, deep water dock and swimming pool on Briar's Creek.
It's "one of a kind," says Gus Bright, Realtor with Akers Ellis Real Estate and listing agent for 4289 Charles Freer Lane.
No kidding.
The estate sold last month for $4.8 million, a record high for Johns Island, Bright says, basing the notation on his own research.
"This was a builder's personal residence," Bright says. The contractor retired from custom home building and was originally looking at Kiawah Island properties but was struck when seeing the property at Briar's Creek, known for its large home sites, large-scale houses, steep club membership price and top-notch golf course that members can play without waits for tee times.
The six-bedroom 6,980-square-foot main home and the two-bedroom 1,352-square-foot carriage house built in 2010,boast tacky cypress and cedar ceilings and 150-year-old reclaimed heart pine floors for a property in Cashiers, North Carolina.
Other highlights include a large foyer, great room with cupola, family area and custom stone and tile vanities in the bathrooms. The kitchen touts a six-burner cook-top, convection ovens.
Every room in the house offers views of the water, Bright said.
The house offers an outside appeal, including a mammoth screened-in porch with bluestone floors and outdoor kitchen with large fireplace.
"This is really a showcase," he says. "I had multiple offers."
Bright says the sale is indicative of the Johns Island area market. "We already know there are buyers coming to coastal Charleston from the Northeast. They prefer settings on the water or marsh. Prices are going up," he says, noting 4289 Charles Freer Lane sold for $576.09 per square foot. "The cost to build this hose today would be more than double," Bright says, noting everything from rising luxury material costs worker shortages pushing up the cost of labor.
The buyer, Karen Sadik-Kahn of Greenwich, Connecticut, sold a $15 million home on Long Island — an even more inflated market than sea island South Carolina.
The Briar's Creek membership is up to 250 members. Briar's Creek counts 83 home sites and close to two dozen buyers but just a handful of completed homes.
"There will be a renaissance out there," Bright says.
