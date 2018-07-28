Rising home prices and lower inventory have been the trend over the first half of 2018.
We have seen an increase in mortgage rates of nearly a half of a percent since January and projections indicate rates will increase to 5 percent by the end of the year. Rising interest rates have a significant impact on a potential buyer's ability to secure a mortgage. The difference between 4 percent and 5 percent on a $200,000 loan amount is nearly $122 per month. In some cases this increase could negatively affect an applicant's ability to qualify.
With the daily increase of residents and the growth we are seeing in our manufacturing sector, real estate is making a shift toward a sellers' market. The price points will vary greatly from Charleston County to Dorchester and Berkeley counties but in general homes priced at less than $400,000 are in short supply. The most popular areas certainly seem to be middle class homes with a strong walkability rating. These inventory shortages are allowing sellers to negotiate for more money or more favorable terms. As a result buyers are having to be more aggressive with their offers and be willing to act fast when they find a home they like. We are starting to see multiple offers on desirable listings, creating somewhat of a bidding war.
It seems that there are two developing trends in the types of loans that banks are starting to offer. Many lenders are focusing on low down payment options to help first-time or young homeowners get into a home without the historical 20 percent down. In general a buyer should plan to have anywhere from 3-5 percent of the sales price as a minimum down payment but there are a few options that will allow for less. The South Carolina State Housing loan offers down payment assistance for qualified buyers while the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rural housing loan offers 100 percent financing to first time buyers. Both of these programs are great options that are geared toward buyers earning less than 80 percent of the median income. These programs also have location requirements that need to be considered, if applying for these types of loans.
We are also seeing a shift toward a more simplified process for the consumer. With technology playing such a role in our everyday life, banks are trying to get in on the action. Day 1 Certainty is an initiative by Fannie Mae to streamline the process, making the customer experience more pleasurable while allowing the lender to make more quality loans in a much shorter time.
In this program the buyer would be given the option to allow the lender to pull electronic data on the customer's behalf. It would allow the lender to immediately verify credit, tax returns, employment, income and property value information, minimizing the required documentation requested from the buyer. This should drastically reduce the time from application to close, as well as allow the lender to generate an approval immediately, having verified pertinent information. Sure, most lenders offer "pre-approval" letters now but in many cases the lender may have only verified that the customer has strong credit but not required the customer to provide tax returns, pay statements, verifications of employment, or really much of anything. While this does have a little bit of the Big Brother feel, it certainly offers enough benefits to both lenders and consumers that it should be a widely used and appreciated option industry wide by the end of 2018.
With interest rates expected to increase further, it is very important for any potential buyer to consult a mortgage professional quickly to better evaluate your unique situation. Having an expert help you align your payment comfort zone with your ability to qualify will make the process much less stressful.
Avery Greenlee is president of the Mortgage Lenders Association of Greater Charleston.