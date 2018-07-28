Current statistics indicate from 2016 through 2030 Charleston’s population will grow by 21.09 percent and apartment residents will grow by 23.37 percent.
The gap between that population growth and the increasing life choice for maintenance free living is projected to result in a deficit of 13,388 apartment homes. The anticipated gap can be attributed to construction barriers, infrastructure pass-through fees, impact fees and an inhospitable growth climate among neighbors.
Construction does seem to be slowing. With this significant shortfall it will become increasingly difficult to find affordable apartment housing in areas closest to work/play that new residents are looking for and increasing the traffic impact. This growth is projected to occur with or without the preparation.
According to the National Apartment Association, there are 75,200 apartment residents in the Charleston area. They account for 36,200 apartment homes and 16,400 total jobs supported and a $1.4 billion economic contribution.
The NAR says the need for apartment housing is at an all-time high due in large part to three factors: Delayed house purchases, as people are postponing marriage and home ownership; the aging population, as renters 55-plus are choosing the convenience of apartment living; and immigration, which is predicted to account for approximately half of all new population growth in the U.S through 2030.
Increasingly, apartment communities are being developed to be a destination. This trend includes one-of-a-kind amenities and walk/work/play concepts that will engage residents and give residents everything they need without having to drive anywhere.
The Charleston Apartment Association is one of the fastest growing associations in Charleston, as the demand for apartments in the tri-county area continues to expand. Just in the past year, CAA membership has grown exponentially, providing a valuable opportunity for members to gather new business contacts while learning more about the apartment industry as it continues to thrive.
Charitable Endeavors
The CAA seeks to improve the industry by offering its members an opportunity to grow both professionally and personally through educational classes, networking connections and charitable endeavors. In 2017, 68 new members joined the CAA representing 6,588 units bringing membership to an all-time high.
The Charleston Apartment Association is a volunteer, non-profit organization comprised of over 390 members in the tri-county area. There are three committees in the association we are particularly proud of; education, legislative and the charitable committee called Charleston Cares.
Charleston Cares is a way for our association and its members to give back to the community – a thank you gesture, if you will, to the residents of the greater Charleston area. The 2018-2019 charitable focus is the Lowcountry Food Bank, specifically the Backpack Buddies program.
In 2017, we raised $8,655 for the Charleston Animal Society through our golf tournament and over $1,000 for the CAA Chili Cookoff team which benefits Charleston Animal Society. We also sponsored teams for the Race for the Cure and Dragon Boat Charleston benefiting local cancer survivors.
Career Opportunities
The CAA hosts a career fair on July 24th with many major management companies in attendance at the Crowne Plaza in North Charleston.
The apartment industry is a growing industry that brings with it an increased need for talented, creative and passionate individuals to lead and support it. The average apartment community includes 254 units and employs at least six onsite staff members, including a community manager, assistant manager, leasing consultants and maintenance professionals.
Apartment industry careers offer competitive salaries, great benefits, training opportunities and excellent room for growth as the industry typically promotes from within. Plus, the skills and experience gained working in an apartment community are easily transferable to the thousands of careers in apartment communities throughout the country.
Tammy Carvajal is president of the Charleston Apartment Association.