With much of the political conversation today centered around controlling growth, it is all too easy to lose sight of the how vital a stable and growing real estate market is for protecting quality of life in the Lowcountry. It’s true, home sales and prices are steadily climbing – a trend that proves a strong environment that will likely continue through 2018. However, a deeper dive into the numbers shows demand will strongly outpace supply in new construction.
According the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, new listings of properties and pending sales consistently increased over the past six months. Though sales were slower in January, the market quickly picked up steam in February and ran through May. Sellers and builders were poised for positive earnings as buyers favored both existing homes and new construction. Low overall inventory numbers created a competitive climate for purchasers and a continuous rise in pricing.
Mirroring last summer, the real estate community can safely assume a sellers’ market will continue for months. With job market growth and unemployment declines, demand will inevitably escalate. Additionally, mortgage rate hikes will fuel a trend of urgency in buyers to place offers sooner rather than later. Those families eager to close before the start of a new school year will also cause a dip in demand through August. The sales peak of summer will be followed by a steadier market of consumers less constrained by classrooms or affordability concerns.
From a much greater vantage point, the home builder market has serious concerns. Simply put, construction at its current level will not keep pace with projected population growth for the Lowcountry. As the port expands and major employers like Boeing, Volvo, and Mercedes grow our economy – so does our need for housing, and at affordable price points. In its most recent report, MarketGraphics Research Group estimates our current inventory of lots at 8,983. Market demand for 2019 will call for an additional 5,364. Before the end of 2023 a total of 28,950 lots will need to be developed to keep pace with our region’s success.
While our six-month outlook appears healthy, our long-term interests as a market and community are at risk. The limited availability of land, plus tariffs on metal and lumber, are largely out of local control. However, better land use practices, streamlining the development approval process, and strengthening our skilled-trades workforce are not. They only require the will of government and industry to work together for a better future.
These are not bleak circumstances, they are merely challenges. It is incumbent upon us to rise to them. As stewards of the residential construction market, the Charleston Home Builders Association and its members look forward to the opportunity of building a better housing market for us all.
Patrick Arnold is Executive Director of the Charleston Home Builders Association. To learn more about the Charleston Home Builders Association, its mission, and the benefits of homeownership, visit www.hbacharleston.com.