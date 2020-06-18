Jestine's Kitchen closes after 24 years in downtown Charleston

Jestine's Kitchen, a staple of Southern comfort food in downtown Charleston for the past 24 years, has turned off the burners one last time.

Owner Dana Berlin Strange announced on Facebook she was closing the 1,600-square-foot Meeting Street restaurant after Thursday's lunch service, the latest local dining establishment to fall victim to the coronavirus outbreak.

"With tears, smiles and a heavy heart I must announce the closing of Jestine's Kitchen," Strange said in her post.

In a phone interview, she said she tried to make a go of it after reopening in May when restaurants could allow half of their patrons inside once again. The numbers weren't coming together.

"Having enough money for payroll" became a concern, Strange said. "The landlord tried to work with me, but we didn't have enough money to pay anybody anymore."

Named for family caretaker Jestine Matthews, whose savory Lowcountry cuisine garnered a national following and who lived to be 112, the restaurant became a go-to place for locals and visitors alike.

"I hoped for a longer run ...," Strange said. "With the quick onset of the scary pandemic, I have done everything from takeout to wearing a chicken suit to try and stay afloat."

She labored to keep up the standards set by Jestine, saying her family often came in to eat with a nod of approval.

"So we knew we must have been doing something right," Strange said.

Jestine Matthews died in 1997, but her namesake restaurant continued to attract acclaim from the national press, beginning with Gourmet magazine in 1997.

“How often do you get to snack on a complimentary bowl of sweet onions and cucumbers while deciding among fried oysters, fried pork chops, fried chicken and, of course, fried green tomatoes?” USA Today reported in 1999. “The requisite over-the-top dessert is the Coca-Cola Cake: marshmallows, whipped cream, nuts and cocoa with a Coke-moistened chocolate cake.”

Jestine’s was later listed in 1,000 Places to See Before You Die.

Strange thanked her patrons, her staff of 20, vendors, suppliers, her sister Charlye and brothers Edward and Ellison of Berlin's Restaurant Supply for their support.

"To all of you, raise a glass of sweet tea as we all learn to live in our new way of normal," Strange said.

Charleston native Charles Jenkins, who now lives in Augusta, remembers eating at the restaurant before he moved away in 2013.

"The food was awesome," he said. "It's going to be missed."

Jestine's follows the recent departures of several other downtown restaurants after the coronavirus outbreak. They include McCrady's, Minero, Old Towne Grill and Seafood, Kickin' Chicken and Mellow Mushroom.